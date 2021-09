A phase 2 trial did not find a significant benefit to progression-free survival with regorafenib in patients with advanced or metastatic chrodoma. Results of the phase 2 REGOBONE study (NCT02389244) did not show a progression-free survival (PFS) benefit for patients with advanced or metastatic chordoma who were treated with regorafenib (Stivarga), according to data that was presented at the 2021 European Society of Medical Oncology Congress.1.

