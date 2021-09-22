CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Warrensburg, NY

Morning time grumpy

By Jean Hadden
suncommunitynews.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWhen I arose from my slumber on September 18th., I was suffering the early morning blues. My condition did not improve any when I read the daily newspaper and turned to a really fine article by area news correspondent Michael Goot. The only problem was that he was writing about some place called, presumptively, “Warren County airport,” and I know first hand that there is no such place. In an article in the Lake George Mirror, by Paul Post, however, the airport was later rightly named. My day was shot.

suncommunitynews.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
The Associated Press

Britney Spears hearing may mean freedom from court or father

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Judge Brenda Penny has been the calm eye of the storm surrounding Britney Spears and the conservatorship that controls her life. The Los Angeles Superior Court Judge has thus far been able to act more as a caretaker than a dictator in the case, but at a potentially pivotal hearing on Wednesday afternoon, she will be pressed to make major decisions on whether to keep Spears’ father on as her conservator, or whether to end the conservatorship altogether.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Glens Falls, NY
City
Ticonderoga, NY
City
Queensbury, NY
City
Warrensburg, NY
City
Lake George, NY
Fox News

Biden receives COVID Pfizer booster at White House

President Biden received his booster shot of the Pfizer/BioNtech COVID-19 vaccine Monday at the White House, just days after the Food and Drug Administration and the head of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention approved the third dose for Americans over 65, those with an underlying health conditions and front-line workers at higher risk of exposure to coronavirus.
POTUS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Calvin Coolidge
Person
Donald Trump
NBC News

Biden cancels Chicago trip amid tensions over legislative agenda

President Joe Biden canceled his trip to Chicago this week and stay in Washington to haggle with lawmakers over the administration's two large legislative priorities, a White House official told NBC News on Tuesday. “In meetings and calls over the weekend and through today, President Biden has been engaging with...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy