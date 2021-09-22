Morning time grumpy

When I arose from my slumber on September 18th., I was suffering the early morning blues. My condition did not improve any when I read the daily newspaper and turned to a really fine article by area news correspondent Michael Goot. The only problem was that he was writing about some place called, presumptively, “Warren County airport,” and I know first hand that there is no such place. In an article in the Lake George Mirror, by Paul Post, however, the airport was later rightly named. My day was shot.