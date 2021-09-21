Sydney parks are getting more bins and portaloos to keep up with picnickers' full bladders

Vaccinated Sydney residents will finally emerge from a lengthy Covid lockdown by mid-October, Australian officials said Monday, outlining a "blueprint for freedom" as case numbers fell in the city. Stay-at-home orders are set to be lifted in Sydney and surrounding New South Wales when the double-dose vaccination rate hits 70 percent, with state premier Gladys Berejiklian saying "quite confidently" that was now expected to occur on October 11. Shuttered pubs, restaurants and shops will be allowed to reopen to the vaccinated while friends and families living across Australia's biggest city will be able to reunite for the first time in more than three months. "It is just this week and next week that we have to hang in there for," Berejiklian said.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 4 DAYS AGO