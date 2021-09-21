Sydney parks are getting more bins and portaloos to keep up with picnickers' full bladders
When NSW premier Gladys Berejiklian announced picnics for five fully vaccinated adults as the long-promised reward for the state reaching six million jabs in arms, many people were pretty underwhelmed. Despite this, Sydneysiders are taking up the chance to have a pinnic with their mates in their droves, so much so in fact, that public loos and bins aren’t coping with the increased demand. In fact, picnickers who are ducking discreetly behind an opportune tree to spend a penny could become a health risk.www.timeout.com
Comments / 0