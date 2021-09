The Denver Broncos are getting used to this, but they are going to be without one of their star pass-rushers for the foreseeable future. After aggravating an ankle injury against the Jacksonville Jaguars this past Sunday, Bradley Chubb has undergone surgery and it is being reported that he will miss anywhere from 6-8 weeks, putting him on the shelf with the likes of Jerry Jeudy, Ronald Darby and Josey Jewell.

NFL ・ 5 DAYS AGO