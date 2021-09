For the second year in a row, the Northeast Georgia Health System (NGHS) Auxiliary has canceled an in-person Marketplace event in light of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Marketplace is an annual holiday shopping event that raises funds for Safe Kids Northeast Georgia, an organization that keeps children and teenagers in the community safe by providing education - such as suicide prevention programs - and providing safety equipment like helmets, car seats, life jackets and more.

7 DAYS AGO