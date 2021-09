After the first two episodes of “The Voice” Season 21 blind auditions, Ariana Grande and John Legend took an early lead when it came to filling up their teams. They both had five artists heading into Monday’s third episode, compared to Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton who trailed with only four artists each. By the end of the blinds, all four coaches will have 12 contestants on their teams, creating a Top 48 that will compete head-to-head in the battles. Did Kelly and Blake even the playing field on the night of September 27? And did Ariana finally use her...

MUSIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO