Fall Fashion Week: Bronxton

JORDANLUCA SS22 Woman, the collection that launched on September 20 at London Fashion Week, introduces a wearable homage to reinvention, rebirth, and reformation. Picking up on where sexuality and self-destruction overlap explored in SS22 Man, this collection of sculptural flowers titled FLORALS? FOR SPRING? (presented under the pseudonym #izmaylovismylove) sees artist Alexei Izmaylov introduce an alternative Garden of Eden where Adam and two Eves are not weighed down by shame. Izmaylov uses strewn cable ties, knotted climbing rope, meticulously machined components, and mechanical assembly using stainless steel hardware to mesh his signature style with the floral components.
