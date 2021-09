Instagram is temporarily suspending the development of a version of the app for kids as it responds to concerns about the photo- and video-sharing platform’s negative impact on teens. In a video and blog post shared on Monday, Adam Mosseri, the head of Instagram, said he still “strongly” believed in creating a version of Instagram for tweens between the ages 10 and 12 where there wouldn’t be any ads and stronger parental controls, given that children are already going online, downloading apps and misrepresenting their ages. He also pointed to other companies like YouTube and TikTok who have versions of their platforms...

