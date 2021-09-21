CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
WATCH: Sandy Spring Bank’s Mark Moore on Serving the GovCon Market

By Amanda Ziadeh
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWashingtonExec’s Amanda Ziadeh sits down with Mark Moore, the division executive of corporate and institutional banking for Sandy Spring Bank, to discuss how the division serves the government contracting market. Moore shares what differentiates Sandy Spring Bank from others in its field, and what the institution provides in terms of local management, nimbleness and subject matter expertise. Plus, learn about the division’s other market areas and how Moore is collectively working on growing the division as a whole.

