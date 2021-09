With Monday morning’s blockbuster news that CAA is buying ICM Partners came the question of what will happen to each agency’s valuable office building space, just across the street from each other in Century City. CAA president Richard Lovett told The Hollywood Reporter that, when combined, the companies “are all going to be in one location together as soon as time allows for that to be,” meaning that one or both will likely have to get out of longterm leases. (The merger itself isn’t expected to close until later this year.) CAA signed a four-year lease renewal in July for its 2000...

