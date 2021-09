Ashley McBryde had to postpone a show in Missoula, Montana due to a horse-riding accident that where EMTs were called. Ashley was treated at the hospital and released. Ashley’s camp posted to her Insta stories about the cancelation and said in part, “Earlier today Ashley was enjoying the beautiful state on Montana and had an accident while riding a horse.” The post went on to say she had some stitches and some “sore bones,” and is recovering and hoping to play “as soon as possible.”

