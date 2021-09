Minority Republicans focus criticism on plan they say gives Democrats an edge for five U.S. House seats.Majority Democrats passed their plans for new congressional and legislative districts through the Oregon Senate on Monday, Sept. 20, the first day of a special session focused on redistricting after the 2020 Census. But the plans ran into a political roadblock in the Oregon House, where minority Republicans and Democratic Speaker Tina Kotek — who has announced a bid for governor in 2022 — traded accusations of dealing in bad faith. Kotek named two committees, instead of one, to deal with the plans separately....

PORTLAND, OR ・ 9 DAYS AGO