SOSi to Support Verizon-led IT Enterprise Pilot for Army

By Staff Writer
washingtonexec.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSOS International has won a competitive subcontract by Verizon to create a new security operations center and advanced cyber incident response capability for the U.S. Army. This is part of a Verizon-led pilot to provide enterprise IT-as-a-service to Army customers worldwide. “We’ve been a long-term partner of the Army in...

