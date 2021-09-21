CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wichita Falls, TX

I scream, you scream, we all scream for ice cream! New ice cream parlor, The Scoop, opens in WF

By Curtis Jackson
texomashomepage.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWICHITA FALLS (KFDX/KJTL)— We’ve got some great news for all you ice cream lovers out there! A new ice cream parlor has recently opened right here in Wichita Falls. The Scoop is located at 4026 Kemp Blvd, owner Michael Coleman along with his wife first opened Uptown Nutrition but once that business started booming he decided to move Uptown Nutrition into a different location and opened The Scoop, providing patrons with some mouth-watering treats like shakes, single, double, and even triple scoop cones, as well as the traditional rootbeer floats.

www.texomashomepage.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Britney Spears hearing may mean freedom from court or father

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Judge Brenda Penny has been the calm eye of the storm surrounding Britney Spears and the conservatorship that controls her life. The Los Angeles Superior Court Judge has thus far been able to act more as a caretaker than a dictator in the case, but at a potentially pivotal hearing on Wednesday afternoon, she will be pressed to make major decisions on whether to keep Spears’ father on as her conservator, or whether to end the conservatorship altogether.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Wichita Falls, TX
Local
Texas Lifestyle
Local
Texas Food & Drinks
Wichita Falls, TX
Restaurants
Wichita Falls, TX
Food & Drinks
Local
Texas Restaurants
Wichita Falls, TX
Lifestyle
CNN

A North Carolina hospital system fired 175 employees who failed to follow its Covid-19 vaccination rule. Over 99% of its workers complied

(CNN) — Novant Health, a North Carolina not-for-profit system of 15 medical centers with more than 2,300 physicians, said this week it had terminated roughly 175 employees for non-compliance with its mandatory Covid-19 vaccination program. More than 99% of Novant Health team members chose compliance, company President and CEO Carl...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ice Cream Parlor#Scream#Food Drink#Kfdx#Uptown Nutrition#The Scoop
ABC News

Florida sues Biden administration over immigration policy

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. -- Florida filed suit against President Joe Biden's administration Tuesday claiming his immigration policy is illegal, and Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an order barring state agencies from assisting with the relocation of undocumented immigrants arriving in the state. DeSantis' order authorized the Florida Department of Law Enforcement...
FLORIDA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy