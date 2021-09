As one of the members of the NFL’s competition committee, Washington head coach Ron Rivera has a say in the points of emphasis for officials during the season. Through two weeks, the emphasis on taunting fouls has drawn significant criticism — including from NFL players association president J.C. Tretter. So far, officials have thrown 11 flags for taunting, which is the same number of taunting fouls that were handed out in the entire 2020 season. Even Seattle head coach Pete Carroll said that while point of emphasis was a good thought, it’s hard to manage it.

NFL ・ 7 DAYS AGO