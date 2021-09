Service members in 56 areas of the country should watch their email for information on how to apply for a temporary increase in their Basic Allowance for Housing. The increases range from 10 percent to 20 percent. These increased rates for active-duty troops and full-time National Guard members will take effect Oct. 1 and end Dec. 31. The 2022 BAH rates take effect Jan. 1. The rates are designed to ease the financial burden on service members and their families who have been affected by higher costs of rental housing and a shortage of housing in these designated military housing areas. It applies to troops with dependents as well as those without.

MILITARY ・ 1 DAY AGO