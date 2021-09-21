CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
INEOS to switch Grangemouth to hydrogen in $1.4 billion pursuit of net zero

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) – INEOS said on Wednesday it will convert its vast Scottish petrochemicals plant and oil refinery at Grangemouth to run on hydrogen at a cost of more than 1 billion pounds ($1.4 billion) to make it ‘net zero’ for carbon emissions by 2045. Britain has a target to...

