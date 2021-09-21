Follow This Abandoned Railroad Trail For One Of The Most Unique Hikes In Iowa
By Cristy
Only In Iowa
8 days ago
The Chicago Great Western Railroad was finished in the 1890s and used to connect Chicago to Iowa and beyond. Trains would pass through Dubuque and up the charming Little Maquoketa River Valley on what was nicknamed the Corn Belt Route. The trains have been silent in this pastoral scenery for well over 50 years, but 26 miles of this historic route is by no means abandoned.
Why not head over toward Dubuque and stretch your legs on this great trail? You can find more information and a trail map here on the Dubuque County website. Watch for bald eagles flying over and cows out grazing in these beautiful river valleys, some of which are carved out more than 400 feet deep. And if you like this multi-use rail trail, consider trying a trek along this stitched-together trail that spans coast to coast through Iowa.
