Mark debuted as the lead rapper of JYP Entertainment-formed boy group, GOT7, back in 2014. Since then, he and GOT7 became one of the top boy groups in South Korea and all over the world, becoming a fan-favorite for not only their amazing music skills but also for their fun personalities. With Mark's successful career, his life has widespread media attention, so it's no wonder many are curious about Mark's dating life.

CELEBRITIES ・ 1 DAY AGO