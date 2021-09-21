Sweet and Sour Cauliflower on Rice

Vermont Creamery in Websterville has won a myriad of national and international awards for its aged goat cheeses, butter, and culinary creams. Recently, the company added a trio of cultured sour cream, uplifting the humble staple. They’re made with the same blend of cultures as the creamery’s crème fraîche and are especially thick and lush, and have 22 percent milkfat (most have 18 percent). The creamery’s intent, says president Adeline Druart, was to craft a more luxurious sour cream that will stand apart from others in the dairy aisle. One, the Crème Style, or a classic plain, has a pleasing tang and gives a delicious boost to a warm baked potato. Another, Cilantro Lime, has a hint of garlic, citrusy and tangy, and is a cool contrast for Latin-inspired dishes and an excellent way to crown tacos, quesadillas, or chili. The Fire-Roasted Onion & Chive, savory and smoky, is laced with bits of chives and begs to be turned into a dip for potato chips (about $2.20 for 8 ounces). Any one can bolster mashed potatoes or a dressing. Available at Walmart locations, and in October, at Hannaford and Stop & Shop stores.

VERMONT STATE ・ 15 DAYS AGO