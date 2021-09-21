CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Recipes

Sweet and Sour Cauliflower on Rice

By Hailey Welch
94.3 Lite FM
94.3 Lite FM
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

1 cup uncooked white rice ($0.44) 1 cauliflower head ($3.08) ¼ cup corn starch ($0.11) Sea salt & pepper to taste ($0.02) 2 tablespoon liquid aminos ($0.36) ¼ cup + 1 tablespoon rice vinegar ($0.55) ¼ cup brown sugar ($0.11) 2 tablespoon ketchup ($0.08) ⅓ cup vegetable broth ($0.08) 2...

943litefm.com

Comments / 0

Related
gordonramsayclub.com

Easy Peanut Butter Truffles

These easy peanut butter truffles are so delicious! They look good and taste even better! You can prepare them for birthdays, holidays, and other parties and have them along with a nice glass of champagne – perfect combination! Here is the recipe:. Servings around 40 truffles. Ingredients:. 1 cup smooth...
RECIPES
Gin Lee

Chocolate fudge

Old fashioned fudge has always been a favorite holiday candy, and when made to perfection, it becomes a smooth and velvety chocolate treat. Most old-fashioned fudge recipes require cooking the fudge for about twenty-five to thirty minutes. And if you don't stir it almost constantly for the first fifteen minutes, or until the fudge loses its glossiness the fudge doesn't turn out precisely right.
The Independent

North African spices amp up Italian pasta sauce

Many Americans think of only a handful of countries when they hear the word Mediterranean But that sea is surrounded by a diverse set of peoples and cuisines that have been blending — deliciously — for millennia.Take, for instance, macroona mbakbka, a satisfying one-pot meal that’s considered the national dish of Libya Pasta made its way into Libyan cooking through Italian colonization during the early to mid-20th century. For mbakbka, it’s paired with spices, tomato and chicken, or sometimes other types of meat.For our version from our book “Milk Street Tuesday Nights, Mediterranean,” which limits recipes to 45...
RECIPES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sweet And Sour#Food Drink
Winston-Salem Journal

Cauliflower makes a grain-free alternative to couscous

Couscous is an excellent side dish or vegetarian option that is perfect for outdoor dining. It can be served warm or cold, has a satisfying kick of spice, and is healthy to boot. Just a plate of couscous, you think? Well, not quite. Unlike Middle Eastern couscous, which is made with tiny grains of semolina wheat, this couscous is a grain-free alternative, and therefore gluten-free.
RECIPES
Food & Wine

Charred Cauliflower Tacos with Romesco Salsa

Preheat oven to broil with oven rack about 6 inches from heat. Place bell peppers and tomato on a large rimmed baking sheet. Broil, turning twice, until charred on all sides, 10 to 15 minutes. Transfer charred peppers to a bowl, and cover with plastic wrap; let stand 30 minutes. Remove skin from tomato; quarter tomato. Remove skin, seeds, and stem from bell peppers. Process bell peppers, tomato, pecans, cilantro, garlic, lemon juice, vinegar, smoked paprika, and cayenne in a blender until smooth, about 2 minutes. With blender running on low speed, gradually add oil; process until smooth, about 30 seconds. Stir in salt.
RECIPES
aymag.com

Recipe Monday: Creamy Beef Taco Soup

‘Memba the taco soup recipe we all made the last few years, and if we eat it one more time, we might die? Yeah, that one. I have totally retired it and wanted something creamier. I found this on a Facebook post for ketogenic diet followers. But we all need more fat (I’ll save that for another discussion, but I am a health coach now. Or will be in eight days).
RECIPES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Recipes
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Boston Globe

Vermont Creamery raises the bar with flavored sour creams

Vermont Creamery in Websterville has won a myriad of national and international awards for its aged goat cheeses, butter, and culinary creams. Recently, the company added a trio of cultured sour cream, uplifting the humble staple. They’re made with the same blend of cultures as the creamery’s crème fraîche and are especially thick and lush, and have 22 percent milkfat (most have 18 percent). The creamery’s intent, says president Adeline Druart, was to craft a more luxurious sour cream that will stand apart from others in the dairy aisle. One, the Crème Style, or a classic plain, has a pleasing tang and gives a delicious boost to a warm baked potato. Another, Cilantro Lime, has a hint of garlic, citrusy and tangy, and is a cool contrast for Latin-inspired dishes and an excellent way to crown tacos, quesadillas, or chili. The Fire-Roasted Onion & Chive, savory and smoky, is laced with bits of chives and begs to be turned into a dip for potato chips (about $2.20 for 8 ounces). Any one can bolster mashed potatoes or a dressing. Available at Walmart locations, and in October, at Hannaford and Stop & Shop stores.
VERMONT STATE
mysolluna.com

Cauliflower Bites with Harmless Harvest

This post is sponsored by Harmless Harvest. Do you ever just get a craving for fried foods? Eating healthy usually means avoiding fried foods, but sometimes we crave crispy crunchy fried food. And while fried anything creates inflammation and shouldn’t be a mainstay in your diet, there are ways to make it a healthier choice. A popular replacement for fried chicken wings is fried cauliflower, and I’ve got a delicious vegan cauliflower bites recipe for you.
RECIPES
Mashed

This Giada De Laurentiis Recipe Takes Cauliflower To The Next Level

Oh Giada, how we love you and your recipes. It's always a small miracle every time a beloved chef comes up with an innovative new recipe that has the mouth immediately watering and foodies at home thinking, "How come I didn't think of that?!" And Giada De Laurentiis is really, really good at it.
RECIPES
Real Simple

Buffalo Cauliflower With Yogurt Ranch

Wings and vegetarians don't mix. Hence buffalo cauliflower, a dish that has graced us with its presence on bar and restaurant menus nationwide. And for good reason; cauliflower is a heavenly vegetable that can soak up flavor like a boss. Here, cauliflower florets are roasted and then tossed with buffalo sauce spiked with just a touch of butter. But what really brings it home is the yogurt ranch that gets drizzled on top, taming the cauliflower's heat and adding freshness. Made with Greek yogurt and seasoned with onion powder, vinegar, and scallions, you'll be pouring it on more than just this craveable plate of buffalo cauliflower.
FOOD & DRINKS
NEWS CENTER Maine

Israeli fried cauliflower with a homemade cheese

PORTLAND, Maine — Bo Byrne has worked in some of Maine's best kitchens and is now the owner of T.O.P. Dog. He is also a teacher at Southern Maine Community College's Culinary school. He stopped by the 207 kitchen to share his recipe for Israeli Fried Cauliflower with Labneh Cheese.
PORTLAND, ME
drugstorenews.com

Haribo candy goes sweet, sour

Haribo is adding not one, but two new sweets to its roster. The Rosemont, Ill.-based company is introducing candy enthusiasts to its new innovations — Rainbow Worms and Z!ng Sour Kicks. Developed to meet the taste needs of those who prefer sour and sweet treats, these two new launches join...
DRINKS
wypr.org

Sweet Pumpkins

Last week we talked about using pumpkins for assorted savory dishes. This week I want to take the pumpkin pie as a point of departure and talk about some dessert ideas you can try at home. As Chef Jerry Pellegrino will tell you, the first place to start is with the filling.
RECIPES
bocaratonobserver.com

Sweet Treat

Sweet and savory — that’s what you’ll find at the newly opened Amar Bakery & Market in Boynton Beach. Among the menu items: housemade pastries and sweets, artisanal bread, sandwiches, flatbreads, salads — and specialty coffees from Jupiter’s Pumphouse Coffee Roasters. Owners Nicolas and Susanna Kurban, the husband-wife team behind Amar Mediterranean Bistro in Delray Beach, ensure that everything at Amar Bakery & Market is baked fresh daily on-premises.
BOYNTON BEACH, FL
94.3 Lite FM

Vegan Ranch Macaroni Salad

1 package Macaroni (for extra protein, use chickpea pasta!) 2-3 tablespoons Spiceology Really Ranch Salt-Free Blend. Cook macaroni to package instructions until noodles are al dente. Drain and rinse in cold water to stop the cooking. You don’t want to overcook the macaroni, otherwise, it will fall apart in the salad.
RECIPES
Telegraph

Roast chicken and cauliflower with 'nduja recipe

The work here is done in about eight minutes flat and it tastes fabulous. You do need to toss the elements around a few times during the cooking, though. Add wedges of red onion if you want. 'Nduja is a spicy, spreadable Calabrian pork salami – you can get it from Ocado or Italian delis.
RECIPES
94.3 Lite FM

Homemade Vegan Lentil Burger

Lentils may just be the healthiest veggie burger base, and they do a great job mimicking the texture of meat when formed into a patty. Just one cup of lentils contains 18 grams of plant-based protein, and this recipe calls for three cups. There are also 16 grams of fiber per cup of lentils and they're a good source of B vitamins, iron, magnesium, potassium, and zinc, which all help to boost immunity and energy.
RECIPES
94.3 Lite FM

94.3 Lite FM

Poughkeepsie, NY
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

94.3 Lite FM Hudson Valley plays relaxing favorites while you work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://943litefm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy