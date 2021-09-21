Bills Aren't Worried About Josh Allen's Completion Percentage — Yet

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleThe other guys get paid too, the Buffalo Bills reminded us more than once after Sunday's deceivingly lopsided 35-0 win over the Miami Dolphins. Through two games, quarterback Josh Allen has completed just 56% of his passes, 30th in the NFL, but those two games were against perhaps two of the league's better defenses.

