CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Bat-Killing Fungus Found Near Rimrock Lake, Other Locations in Washington

By Joel Donofrio / Yakima Herald-Republic
Chronicle
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAn invasive fungus that causes white-nose syndrome in bats continues to spread in Washington, with the fungus detected in late spring near Rimrock Lake. During spring and summer field work this year, scientists with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife in partnership with the U.S. Forest Service detected the fungus or disease in Yakima, Chelan and Mason counties, according to a news release.

www.chronline.com

Comments / 0

Related
987thebull.com

Rabid Bats Found In Portland Area

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) – Officials say rabid bats were discovered in Portland and Beaverton. KGW reports the bat in Portland was found in a yard Saturday in the Grant Park neighborhood after a dog was playing with it. The dog had its rabies vaccine, got a booster shot and will...
PORTLAND, OR
kpq.com

Deadly Bat Disease Found in Chelan County

Chelan County is part of the spread across Washington State of the deadly disease for bats. The state Department of Fish and Wildlife confirmed Monday that the fungus that causes white-nose syndrome was found in a dead bat near Malaga. White-nose syndrome does not affect humans, livestock, or other wildlife,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Middletown Press

Invasive fungus that harms bats is spreading in Washington

YAKIMA, Wash. (AP) — An invasive fungus that causes white-nose syndrome in bats continues to spread in Washington, with the fungus detected in late spring near Rimrock Lake. During spring and summer field work this year, scientists with the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and U.S. Forest Service detected the fungus or disease in Yakima, Chelan and Mason counties, according to a news release.
WASHINGTON STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
galescreekjournal.com

Rabid bat found in Washington County

A map showing rabid animals in Oregon for the year through August. Multnomah County confirmed Wednesday that a rabid bat had been found in northeast Portland Sept. 11, and they’re not the only county grappling with a rabid chiropteran. In fact, they’re not even the first. “Washington County also had...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, OR
KREM2

Missing Spokane mushroom hunter found alive near Lake Elsie in Shoshone Co.

SHOSHONE COUNTY, Idaho — The Shoshone County Sheriff's Office (SCSO) rescued a Spokane mushroom hunter who was reported missing Monday. In an update to a Facebook post Monday night, the sheriff's office said the missing person was found alive 1.5 miles north of Lake Elsie on East Fork Big Creek. The person was airlifted out of the area due to the extreme terrain and taken by ambulance to Shoshone Medical Center for treatment.
SPOKANE, WA
Chronicle

Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife Releases 2021 Hunting Prospects

Fall marks the start of hunting seasons for deer, elk, waterfowl and upland game birds in many areas of Washington. To help hunters have a successful hunting season, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife (WDFW) has released its annual Hunting Prospects, which provide guidance and hunting information for each district. It can be accessed online at wdfw.wa.gov/hunting/locations/prospects.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fungus#Rimrock#New Areas#Bat Species#The U S Forest Service#Wdfw#Myotis#Pseudogymnoascus#Destructans#Https Wdfw Wa Gov Bats
fox32chicago.com

Woman who went missing on solo hike in Montana found dead

MONTANA - A Virginia woman who went missing last week at Glacier National Park in Montana has been found dead in a steep and rocky area near the Continental Divide, park officials said. Jennifer Coleman, 34, of Richmond, was reported missing on Wednesday, the National Park Service (NPS) said. Coleman...
MONTANA STATE
WyoFile

A close encounter with wolves and fear

This summer, three of us were hiking in Alaska’s western Brooks Range when we encountered a pack of eight wolves. We were far from any help when they moved toward us, paused and then disappeared behind a low ridge. When they re-emerged seconds later, they’d lined up along the crest...
ANIMALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Wildlife
NewsBreak
Science
KXLY

At least one person killed in crash near Indiana and Washington

SPOKANE, Wash.– The Spokane Police Department is investigating a deadly crash near the intersection of Indiana and Washington. The crash happened Tuesday night. It had Indiana shut down from Howard to at least Calispel Street. No other information was released. This is a developing story. COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL...
INDIANA STATE
Huron Daily Tribune

Tuscola County sheriff seeks owner of alligator found near lake

The Tuscola County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the owner of an alligator found in a pond near Shay Lake on Wednesday. According to a post on social media, two officers were dispatched to an address in the Shay Lake area around 6:15 p.m. Wednesday to check on a report of an alligator in a pond.
TUSCOLA COUNTY, MI
Herald and News

Lake County locations used in space suit testing

In 1964 astronauts, scientists and engineers traipsed around Central Oregon training for the upcoming moon missions; almost 60 years later scientists and engineers returned to test out the sites and new space suits for a future mission to the moon. The effort was part of the NASA Artemis Program, which...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Washington Missourian

Missing Washington girl found safe

A 10-year-old Washington child was found Wednesday after having gone missing earlier in the day, said Detective Sgt. Steve Sitzes, who is the department's public information officer. The girl had last been seen at 9:30 a.m. on the 5700 block of Steutermann Road. She was found a little before 12...
WASHINGTON, MO
103GBF

Confirmed: Rabid Bat Found in Vanderburgh County Indiana

In a press release from the Vanderburgh County Health Department, we have learned that a bat located on the east side of the county has been confirmed to have tested positive for rabies by the Indiana State Department of Health. Rabies is a virus that can be transmitted from animals...
INDIANA STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy