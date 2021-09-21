CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Industry

Pfizer Says Vaccine Trial Shows “Robust” Response In Kids 5 To 11

By Gina Cook
Magic 1470AM
Magic 1470AM
 8 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Monday September 20, Pfizer announced its COVID-19 trials in children ages 5 to 11 years age is showing "robust" results. This is certainly remarkable news and the approval for children to be vaccinated, couldn't come faster for most parents. According to CNN the highly anticipated news, came by way of the phase 2/3 trials and revealed the Covid-19 vaccine was safe and that it generated a "robust" antibody response in children in this age group.

mymagiclc.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Pfizer Begins Late-Stage Study To Test Effectiveness Of Oral Drug Against COVID-19 In Those Exposed To The Virus

Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) says it has begun late-stage testing for an oral drug that can be taken by persons who are exposed to the virus that causes COVID-19. What Happened: The New York-based drugmaker said Monday it has commenced a new large study that will evaluate a novel protease inhibitor “PF-07321332” for effectiveness in preventing COVID-19 infection.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
The 74

Pfizer Sends Vaccine Data for Kids Ages 5-11 to FDA

Updated, Sept. 29 Pfizer-BioNTech has submitted initial data to the Food and Drug Administration that its COVID-19 vaccine is safe and effective for 5- to 11-year olds, the pharmaceutical company announced Tuesday. The development represents another key step toward shots for young children, but Pfizer has yet to formally submit a request to the FDA […]
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccine Trial#Covid 19 Vaccine#Cnn
CBS Denver

Children’s Hospital Colorado Served As Largest Enrolling Site For Pfizer COVID Vaccine Trial For Children Ages 5-11

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – As Pfizer seeks FDA approval for their COVID-19 vaccine to be administered to children 5 years old and older, Children’s Hospital Colorado has been among the leading health providers in the world helping supply data on vaccinating children. Children’s Hospital in Aurora served as the largest enrolling site for the Pfizer trial in children ages 5 to 11 in the entire world for months. (credit: CBS) “In late June, early July, we enrolled 252 patients into that trial. We were the largest enrolling site in the international trial in that age group,” said Dr. Lalit Bajaj, Pediatric Emergency...
AURORA, CO
AFP

Pfizer starts large trial for anti-Covid pill

Pfizer said Monday it had begun a middle-to-late stage clinical trial of a pill to stave off Covid in people who are exposed to infection. The clinical trial will enroll 2,660 adults who will take part at the first signs of Covid infection or at first awareness of exposure.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
eturbonews.com

CDC issued an urgent message for any American vaccinated with Pfizer

US President Biden and medical professionals in the United States had different announcements in regards to a third COVID-19 booster shot Today the Center for Disease Control and Prevention in the United States released an exact recommendation for the booster shot today, at least for the Pfizer vaccine. Today, CDC...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Valley News

Experts tell FDA vaccines ‘harm more people than they save,’ but NIH director believes boosters will be approved in coming weeks

Megan Redshaw The Daily Caller National Institutes of Health Director Dr. Francis Collins said he would be “surprised” if COVID booster shots were not recommended for other Americans in the upcoming weeks even after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s advisory committee on Sept. 17 overwhelmingly rejected a proposal to distribute booster shots of Pfizer and BioNTech’s COVID vaccine to the general public. The FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) recommended the agency approve Pfizer’s application for boosters only for people 65 and older and certain high-risk populations. In a conversation with “Fox News Sunday,” Collins dismissed the FDA’s decision as being subject to change upon further review of the science. “I.
PHARMACEUTICALS
contagionlive.com

Investigational Ebola Vaccine Regimen Shows Immune Response in Kids and Adults

Johnson & Johnson’s vaccine regimen induced neutralizing antibody responses in 98% of participants 21 days after the second dose. Johnson & Johnson (J&J) reported its Ebola vaccine regimen, Ad26.ZEBOV (Zabdeno) and MVA-BN-Filo (Mvabea), generated humoral immune responses in adults and children, ages 1-17, with the immune responses persisting in adults for at least two years.
SCIENCE
Magic 1470AM

Magic 1470AM

Lake Charles, LA
1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
182K+
Views
ABOUT

Magic 1470 plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lake Charles, Louisiana. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://mymagiclc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy