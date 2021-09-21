Marvel Entertainment, SiriusXM Premiere Spanish-Language Scripted podcast ‘Marvel’s Wolverine: La Larga Noche’
Marvel’s first-ever scripted Spanish-language podcast arrives just in time for Hispanic Latinx Heritage Month!. Today, Marvel Entertainment and SiriusXM launched Marvel’s first-ever Spanish-language scripted podcast Marvel’s Wolverine: La Larga Noche. The first two episodes of the 10-episode series are now available exclusively on the SXM app or by subscribing to Marvel Podcasts Unlimited on Apple Podcasts.www.thefandomentals.com
