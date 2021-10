Belmont Stakes runner-up Hot Rod Charlie can end a streak of close defeats when he leaves the starting gate in the 2021 Pennsylvania Derby on Saturday. In his last three races, Hot Rod Charlie has crossed the finish line third in the Kentucky Derby (by a length), finished second in the Belmont Stakes (1 1/4 lengths) and crossed first in the Haskell. However, in the Haskell, he was disqualified and placed seventh for drifting in the stretch and interfering with Midnight Bourbon. On Saturday, Hot Rod Charlie has been installed as the 5-2 morning-line favorite in the 2021 Pennsylvania Derby odds.

SPORTS ・ 6 DAYS AGO