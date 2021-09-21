CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Facebook oversight board reviewing 'XCheck' system for VIPs

By Associated Press
Daily Herald
Daily Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFacebook's semi-independent oversight board says it will review the company's 'œXCheck,' or cross check, system following an investigation by The Wall Street Journal into the use of this internal system that has exempted high-profile users from some or all of its rules. The board said Tuesday that it expects to...

Related
The Independent

DeSantis asks secretary of state to investigate Facebook

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis asked Florida's secretary of state to investigate Facebook on Monday based on a news article that reported the social media company gives preferential treatment to politicians, celebrities, professional athletes and other prominent people.DeSantis cited a recent Wall Street Journal report in asking Secretary of State Laurel Lee to see if Facebook's policies violated Florida election law. The article detailed Facebook's practice of exempting high-profile users from some or all of its rules.The newspaper reported that incumbent politicians were included on the “whitelist,” but challengers often weren't in state and local elections. That raised concerns...
INTERNET
telecoms.com

Facebook reportedly has special rules for VIP users

A report by the Wall Street Journal claims social media giant Facebook has a special programme that shields millions of VIP users from the company’s normal enforcement process. The WSJ seems to have got hold of a bunch of Facebook internal documents, some of which yielded this scoop. The report...
INTERNET
BBC

Israel-Palestinian Facebook posts need 'bias' review

Facebook's Oversight board has recommended an independent review into alleged bias in moderating posts related to Israel and Palestinians. It comes after the board said the tech giant failed to answer all its questions around alleged censorship of Palestinian activists. The case centred around a user who shared an Arabic-language...
MIDDLE EAST
Washington Post

Facebook’s VIP ‘Whitelist’ Reveals Two Big Problems

Facebook has a couple big problems when it comes to filtering out the often misleading and dangerous stuff that users post on the social network. First, its artificial intelligence doesn’t work. Second, the company doesn’t want to admit this, because hiring humans to do proper moderation would undermine its business model. The combination should have legislators and shareholders very worried.
INTERNET
Daily Mail

Facebook's practice of exempting secret 'whitelisted' elite from its rules and allowing them to post banned content with special XCheck program is under review by its oversight board

Facebook's oversight board is reviewing the company's practice of exempting secret 'whitelisted' users from its community guidelines and allowing them to post banned content through a special XCheck program. XCheck, also known internally as cross-check, has been a long-time subject of Facebook's oversight board - a body not affiliated with...
INTERNET
