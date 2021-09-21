CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Taking a ride in a ’63 Corvette

By Bill King
Times-Journal
 7 days ago

I can’t remember the exact date, but I do know it was in the summer of my ninth year. I believe his name was Bill and hers was Ann, but I can’t remember their last name. I have never forgotten the time they spent with us, seeing their car for the first time, and especially getting to take a ride in the passenger’s seat.

