Healthy Biscuits Market Giants Spending Is Going To Boom | Pladis, Mondelez, Britannia, Parle

Las Vegas Herald
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBiscuits are bakery products, prepared from wheat flour, sugar, fat, leavening agent, and some other additional ingredients. The biscuits are classified into three types based on dough used; short or soft dough biscuit, hard dough, and crackers. The COVID-19 pandemic has caused the temporary shutdown of manufacturing plants and loss of manpower, which has reduced the production of healthy biscuits. In some countries, the biscuit manufacturers were exempted from the lockdown restrictions, but the procurement of raw material led to a shortage of production.

www.lasvegasherald.com

