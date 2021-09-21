Eyewear Market Is Projected to Record a Volume CAGR of Nearly 7.6% through 2027
The global Eyewear market is forecast to reach USD 245.11 Billion by 2027, according to a new report by Reports and Data. The eyewear market is witnessing a surge in demand owing to the rising number of eye diseases and growth in the aging population across the globe. Moreover, the increasing trend of eyewear becoming a part of fashion and luxury is fostering the market demand. However, the shift to newer technologies, such as laser surgeries, is hampering the market demand.www.lasvegasherald.com
