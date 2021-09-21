CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Linux Foundation to Host the PaSh Project, Accelerating Shell Scripting with Automated Parallelization for Industrial Use Cases

linux.com
 7 days ago

Rooted in academia, the PaSh project prepares for industrial adoption. SAN FRANCISCO, Calif., September 21, 2021 — The Linux Foundation, the nonprofit organization enabling mass innovation through open source, today announced it will host the PaSh project. PaSh is a system for automatically parallelizing POSIX shell scripts that optimizes programs and speeds up execution times, leading to faster results for data scientists, engineers, biologists, economists, administrators, and programmers.

