Linux Foundation to Host the PaSh Project, Accelerating Shell Scripting with Automated Parallelization for Industrial Use Cases

The Linux Foundation released its 2021 Open Source Jobs Report this month, which aims to inform both sides of the IT hiring process about current trends. The report accurately foreshadows many of its conclusions in the first paragraph, saying: "The talent gap that existed before the pandemic has worsened due to an acceleration of cloud-native adoption as remote work has gone mainstream." In other words: job-shopping Kubernetes and AWS experts are in luck.

SOFTWARE ・ 7 DAYS AGO