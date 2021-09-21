CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
World’s two largest economies commit to climate action – Guterres

By Unsplash/Daniel Moqvist
UN News Centre
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUN Secretary-General António Guterres on Tuesday welcomed important commitments made towards climate action by the world’s two largest economies, as the 76th High Level Debate began in New York. He hailed United States’ President Jose Biden’s announcement that the US would significantly increase its international climate finance to approximately $11.4...

news.un.org

AFP

Biden to announce 'good news' on $100 billion UN climate fund

US President Joe Biden is expected to announce "good news" on addressing a shortfall in a $100 billion global climate fund, a UN official said Monday following a closed-door meeting between countries on the sidelines of the general assembly. Ahead of the Paris agreement, developed countries pledged to mobilize $100 billion a year from 2020 to support poorer nations with climate adaptation, but there is currently around a $20 billion shortfall.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Climate strikes: Why are young people across the world taking to the streets?

Young people are taking to the streets in more than 1,400 places across the world on Friday to demand tougher action on the climate crisis.A protest first started by the Swedish activist Greta Thunberg in 2018 has swelled into an international phenomenon. Today, there are more than 700 school strikes planned in Europe, nearly 200 in the US and 88 in sub-Saharan Africa.The crowds come just weeks before Cop26 – the most important UN climate summit in years – is due to take place in Glasgow. A recent UN assessment found that countries are still far behind the level of...
PROTESTS
UN News Centre

Progress and Multisectoral Action Towards Achieving Global Targets to End TB

Despite progress over the last decades, TB remains among the leading infectious killers worldwide, claiming nearly 4000 lives a day. To accelerate action to end TB, Heads of State came together at the first-ever UN high-level meeting on TB in September 2018. The meeting resulted in an action-oriented political declaration that included bold targets to close gaps in prevention and care. In 2020, a progress report of the UN Secretary-General to the General Assembly showed that high-level commitments and targets have galvanized global and national progress towards ending TB, but that urgent and more ambitious investment and actions are required to put the world on track to reach targets, especially in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. New data from over 90 countries collated by WHO highlights that the progress made in the fight against TB is at risk with COVID-19 disruptions leading to 1.4 million additional people missing out on access to TB care in 2020 alone, and over half a million deaths. The side event brings together Heads of State, Ministers of Health and other ministries, WHO leadership, Heads of Agencies, partners and civil society, to review progress towards reaching global TB targets, advance multisectoral action and accountability, and discuss preparations for the 2023 UN High Level Meeting on TB. It builds upon the successes of two high level UNGA side events held in 2019 and 2020 with the support of the Russian Federation, as well as the 2018 UN High Level Meeting on TB and the 2017 Moscow Ministerial Conference on ending TB. The side event is co-organized by the Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to the United Nations and the World Health Organization.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

World Bank cuts Asia growth outlook, calls for virus action

The World Bank on Tuesday cut its economic growth forecast for developing countries in East Asia due to the impact of the coronavirus’s delta variant and called on governments to help the poor and small businesses avoid long-term damage.Excluding China’s unexpectedly strong growth, developing countries in East Asia should grow by 2.5% this year, down from a forecast of 4.4% in April, the Washington-based lender said in a report. It said China the region’s biggest economy, should expand by 8.5%.The region is “suffering a reversal of fortune” after China, Vietnam and other governments contained coronavirus outbreaks last year,...
BUSINESS
Atlanta Intown

Above the Waterline: It’s Time to Go Really Big on Climate Change

Will 2021 be remembered as the tipping point in the public’s consciousness regarding climate change? It certainly better be.  This past summer, the devastating results of a warming planet were revealed (yet again) in unprecedented events: extreme heat waves (a “worst-case scenario” in the Pacific Northwest); increasingly destructive wildfires; catastrophic flooding from intense storms in… The post Above the Waterline: It’s Time to Go Really Big on Climate Change appeared first on Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
albuquerqueexpress.com

Paris climate deal could go up in smoke without action: Guterres

Unless wealthy nations commit to tackling emissions now, the world is on a "catastrophic pathway" to 2.7-degrees of heating by the end of the century, UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres warned on Friday. This is far beyond the one to 1.5 degree Celsius threshold, agreed by the international community as...
ENVIRONMENT
US News and World Report

Biden, World Leaders Push Climate Action, Vow Methane Cuts

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden tried on Friday to hammer out the world's next steps against rapidly worsening climate change with a small group of other global leaders and announced a new U.S.-European pledge to cut climate-wrecking methane leaks. Ever-grimmer findings from scientists this year that the world is...
POTUS
Good News Network

World’s Largest Floating Office Opens in Rotterdam and it is Designed for Climate Change Resilience

The world’s largest floating office building opens in the Netherlands, where unsurprisingly it will host the offices of the Global Center on Adaptation. Anchored in the harbor of Rijnhaven in Rotterdam, both office and organization will make a fighting partnership in the attempts to lessen the impact of climate change on our society, particularly in a country that’s below the level of the sea.
EUROPE
bizjournals

Viewpoint: It's time for action on women and climate justice

Agnes Scott College’s second annual Women’s Global Leadership Conference, Building a Better World: Women and Climate Justice, will take place virtually on Sept. 23-24. The headlines are clear. Human suffering from a changing climate is escalating and projections show clearly how it will worsen. Equally clear is the need for climate action by all sectors - government, business, advocacy and education organizations - action that will first slow down the inevitable, and eventually help to stabilize the change.
ADVOCACY
Pittsburgh Post-Gazette

Climate action

As an active member of the Pittsburgh chapter of the Citizens Climate Lobby, I have been watching with interest the budget reconciliation process in Congress. I am gratified to see that dealing with climate change is prominent among the infrastructure issues in the reconciliation package. For the first time, Congress is making a serious effort to put a price on production of carbon dioxide and other greenhouse gases. Most economists recognize that a carbon fee or tax is the most effective way to reduce greenhouse gases and thus avoid the most dangerous impacts of a warming planet, such as the recent deadly floods of Hurricane Ida and its aftermath.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Country
China
The Independent

China hopes Biden turns statement on no Cold War into action

China’s U.N. ambassador expressed hope Tuesday that President Joe Biden will translate his statement that the United States has no intention of starting a “new Cold War” with China into actions, saying he should avoid “a confrontational approach” and “provocative attacks against China."“We sincerely hope the U.S. will walk the walk by truly abandoning the Cold War mentality,” Zhang Jun said in a virtual press conference following the annual meeting of world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly, which ended Monday."I believe that if both sides walked towards each other, they will be able to see a healthy and...
U.S. POLITICS
Washington Times

Biden’s climate commitment tested as greens fight Nevada lithium mine

President Biden is calling for an electric vehicle revolution, but a major mining project proposed for remote western Nevada could soon show whether his administration intends to walk the talk. All the Australian company ioneer Ltd. needs is final Interior Department clearance to start work on the Rhyolite Ridge Lithium-Boron...
NEVADA STATE
UN News Centre

LIVE: World leaders pledge to power humanity with clean energy

How can the world come together to radically change the way it produces and uses energy, as part of efforts to hold back climate change and to ultimately give humanity a more secure future on planet earth? That’s the question that over one hundred countries, organizations and businesses will be discussing at the United Nations on Friday at the High-level Dialogue on Energy, the first meeting of its kind in 40 years.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
UN News Centre

Zero-and Low-Emission Innovation Forum (27-29 September 2021)

The IMO-UNEP-Norway Zero-and Low-Emission Innovation Forum is a three-day online/virtual global platform aimed at championing innovation to accelerate the transition of the marine sector towards a zero- and low-emission future. It will be held on 27-29 September 2021 at 1200pm – 1500pm BST and focus on addressing specific needs of developing countries, especially Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and Small Island Developing States (SIDS). The Forum is supported by the Government of Norway, the IMO Secretariat and the UN Environment Programme (UNEP) in order to promote innovation by providing a global platform to exchange best practices and fill necessary gaps by gathering ideas and latest developments from all competent international policy makers.The Forum will bring together all stakeholders to promote inclusive innovation towards maritime decarbonization with the focus on developing countries, particularly Least Developed Countries (LDCs) and Small Island Developing States (SIDS). A range of topics are considered to be discussed in the forum such as challenges and opportunities for inclusive innovation and deploying new decarbonization solutions as well as showcasing a variety of models of inclusive innovation that foster zero and low emission technology deployment and more.
ENVIRONMENT

