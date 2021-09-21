World’s two largest economies commit to climate action – Guterres

Despite progress over the last decades, TB remains among the leading infectious killers worldwide, claiming nearly 4000 lives a day. To accelerate action to end TB, Heads of State came together at the first-ever UN high-level meeting on TB in September 2018. The meeting resulted in an action-oriented political declaration that included bold targets to close gaps in prevention and care. In 2020, a progress report of the UN Secretary-General to the General Assembly showed that high-level commitments and targets have galvanized global and national progress towards ending TB, but that urgent and more ambitious investment and actions are required to put the world on track to reach targets, especially in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. New data from over 90 countries collated by WHO highlights that the progress made in the fight against TB is at risk with COVID-19 disruptions leading to 1.4 million additional people missing out on access to TB care in 2020 alone, and over half a million deaths. The side event brings together Heads of State, Ministers of Health and other ministries, WHO leadership, Heads of Agencies, partners and civil society, to review progress towards reaching global TB targets, advance multisectoral action and accountability, and discuss preparations for the 2023 UN High Level Meeting on TB. It builds upon the successes of two high level UNGA side events held in 2019 and 2020 with the support of the Russian Federation, as well as the 2018 UN High Level Meeting on TB and the 2017 Moscow Ministerial Conference on ending TB. The side event is co-organized by the Permanent Mission of the Russian Federation to the United Nations and the World Health Organization.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 5 DAYS AGO