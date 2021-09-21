CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
China won't build more coal plants abroad, says Xi at UNGA

 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBeijing [China], September 22 (ANI): Chinese President Xi Jinping told the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) on Tuesday (local time) that disputes among countries "need to be handled through dialogue and cooperation.""One country's success does not have to mean another country's failure," Xi said in a prerecorded speech. "The world is big enough to accommodate common development and progress of all countries."Xi's comments came hours after US President Joe Biden said he didn't have any intention of starting a "new Cold War" -- itself a response to criticism from the UN chief Antonio Guterres.

The Independent

China hopes Biden turns statement on no Cold War into action

China’s U.N. ambassador expressed hope Tuesday that President Joe Biden will translate his statement that the United States has no intention of starting a “new Cold War” with China into actions, saying he should avoid “a confrontational approach” and “provocative attacks against China."“We sincerely hope the U.S. will walk the walk by truly abandoning the Cold War mentality,” Zhang Jun said in a virtual press conference following the annual meeting of world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly, which ended Monday."I believe that if both sides walked towards each other, they will be able to see a healthy and...
Fortune

When will China overtake the U.S. as the world’s largest economy? Maybe never

We've had a torrent of important China-related developments since the last Eastworld newsletter: Evergrande missed an $83.5 million interest payment due on an offshore bond and scrapped a Shanghai listing for its electric vehicle subsidiary; the leaders of the U.S., Japan, India, and Australia convened in Washington for the latest Quad meeting; China's power crunch spread from manufacturers to ordinary households; and the U.S. and China exchanged diplomatic hostages, as moves by the Biden administration allowed Canadian authorities to release Huawei Technologies CFO Meng Wenzhou, and Beijing immediately reciprocated by freeing "the two Michaels," Canadian citizens detained in China on espionage charges.
Joe Biden
Xi Jinping
Newsweek

China Tells NATO to Stay Out of Asia

China told NATO on Monday to focus its attention on transatlantic issues, raising objections to the deployment of foreign military vessels and aircraft near the country in recent years. In their first formal dialogue since a tense exchange of statements in June, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi told NATO Secretary...
Phys.org

China will no longer build overseas coal power plants, but what energy projects will it invest in instead?

Chinese President Xi Jinping recently announced at the UN General Assembly that China "will not build new coal-fired power projects abroad." Chinese banks have already swung into gear. Three days after Xi's speech, the Bank of China declared it would no longer provide financing for new coal mining and power projects outside China from the last quarter of 2021.
raleighnews.net

China to end exports of coal-fired power plants

BEIJING, China: Last week, President Xi Jinping said China will stop building coal-fired power plants abroad, while pledging to help counter climate change during his address at the United Nations General Assembly. The policy, depending on its implementation, could significantly reduce the financing of coal plants in developing countries, and...
districtchronicles.com

China must make first nuclear strike against US if Biden defends Taiwan, says China diplomat in chilling message to West

CHINA must make the first nuclear strike against the US if Biden defends Taiwan, a Chinese diplomat said in a chilling message to the West. China’s former ambassador to the UN, Sha Zukang said the country’s long-standing promise to only use nukes in retaliation should be re-examined in response to the new alliances forming in the area.
Daily Mail

China 'must be prepared to make the first nuclear strike' in response to growing US presence in the region and AUKUS strategic partnership, senior diplomat declares

China must be ready to use nuclear weapons and should abandon its 'no-first-use' policy to push back against new alliances forming in the Pacific, a senior diplomat has said. Sha Zukang, the country's former ambassador to the UN, told a summit of Chinese nuclear policy experts that it is time to 're- examine and fine-tune' a long-standing commitment to only use nukes in retaliation as the US 'builds new military alliances and as it increases its military presence in our neighbourhood.'
Beijing, CN
United Nations
China
The Independent

Sydney think tank says China less generous toward Pacific

China gave significantly less aid to Pacific island nations in recent years despite Beijing’s diplomatic efforts to increase its influence in the region, according to a Sydney-based think tank.Chinese aid to the Pacific shrank by 31% in 2019 to $169 million, the Lowy Institute said in its annual Pacific Aid Map released Wednesday.Only the World Bank pulled back more that year, but that had been expected after aid tripled between 2017 and 2018 through an extraordinary burst of investment, said Jonathan Pryke, Pacific Islands program director at the international policy think tank.“There has been a consistent level of growing...
