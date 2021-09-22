Wiserfunding scores investment; wins Revolut contract
Wiserfunding, a London-based provider of credit risk assessment for SME lenders, has secured a £3 million investment from BGF and signed up Revolut as a client. Founded in 2016 by Gabriele Sabato and Edward Altman, creator of the Altman Z-score, Wiserfunding has built a proprietary risk assessment platform that uses AI to provide accurate, reliable and unbiased credit risk assessment to ascertain the credit quality of SMEs and private firms.www.finextra.com
