Wiserfunding scores investment; wins Revolut contract

SGX-Catalist listed VCPlus Limited (“VCPlus” or the “Company, and together with its subsidiaries, the "Group") is pleased to announce that it has on 27 September 2021 signed a sale and purchase agreement with Mr Cedric Yap Kun Hao (the "Vendor") to acquire APEC Solutions Pte. Ltd. and its subsidiaries (“APEC Solutions”) for a consideration of S$5 million (the “Consideration”), which is to be satisfied with the issuance and allotment of 172,413,793 in new VCPlus ordinary shares (“Consideration Shares”) to the Vendor at price of S$0.0290 per new Consideration Share, a share premium of 16.0%1 (the “Proposed Acquisition”).

BUSINESS ・ 1 DAY AGO