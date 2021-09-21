CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bradley Chubb to undergo arthroscopic ankle surgery, hopes to return before end of 2021 season

By Aric DiLalla
denverbroncos.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleENGLEWOOD, Colo. — The Broncos will be without Pro Bowl outside linebacker Bradley Chubb for the foreseeable future, but he remains hopeful that he can return before the end of the 2021 season. Chubb will undergo arthroscopic surgery on his left ankle to remove a bone spur on Wednesday, and...

