Cannabis Control Division says more than 1,500 have started cannabis producer license applications

Press release from Cooperation Humboldt Cooperative Cannabis Economy Group:. The Center for the Study of Cannabis and Social Policy (http://cannabisandsocialpolicy.org/litproject/) has published the findings of the survey “Corporate Cannabis is Coming: Cultivators, Are You Ready?” which ran from August 6 to September 12, 2021 on the North Coast of California. A significant 82 responses from cannabis operators came in, allowing for robust data to analyze. Compiled by the Center for the Study of Cannabis and Social Policy (CASP) a federal 501c3 education nonprofit, the survey findings represent the first phase of a research project studying the efforts of Cooperation Humboldt (https://cooperationhumboldt.com/) to understand what services would be of value to cannabis farmers. This project has no affiliation with HSU, it is a collaborative effort between CASP and Cooperation Humboldt. Cooperation Humboldt defines its mission as “helping to build a solidarity economy on California’s North Coast by empowering residents to meet their collective needs in harmony with nature, without exploiting anyone.” Cooperation Humboldt has also published the survey findings on its website at https://cooperationhumboldt.com/cooperative-cannabis-economy-group/.

HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA ・ 6 DAYS AGO