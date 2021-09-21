CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cannabis Control Division says more than 1,500 have started cannabis producer license applications

By Matt Narvaiz
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFifty-eight completed cannabis producer applications have been submitted as of Monday. Join Albuquerque Business First as we celebrate the 20th Anniversary of the 40 Under Forty event! This event honors young professionals climbing the charts in their industries and making an impact in New Mexico.

Portland Business Journal

Oregon cannabis regulators want to maintain lid on new grower licenses

Oregon cannabis regulators, citing “plenty of supply” and drought in southern Oregon, say they want to maintain a moratorium on new producer licenses in the state. “We will be making the recommendation to the Legislature and the governor to continue (the) moratorium on production for two more years,” Steve Marks, executive director of the Oregon Liquor and Cannabis Commission, told a meeting of the commission on Thursday.
OREGON STATE
kymkemp.com

More than 80 Cannabis Operators Respond to Survey from Cooperation Humboldt

Press release from Cooperation Humboldt Cooperative Cannabis Economy Group:. The Center for the Study of Cannabis and Social Policy (http://cannabisandsocialpolicy.org/litproject/) has published the findings of the survey “Corporate Cannabis is Coming: Cultivators, Are You Ready?” which ran from August 6 to September 12, 2021 on the North Coast of California. A significant 82 responses from cannabis operators came in, allowing for robust data to analyze. Compiled by the Center for the Study of Cannabis and Social Policy (CASP) a federal 501c3 education nonprofit, the survey findings represent the first phase of a research project studying the efforts of Cooperation Humboldt (https://cooperationhumboldt.com/) to understand what services would be of value to cannabis farmers. This project has no affiliation with HSU, it is a collaborative effort between CASP and Cooperation Humboldt. Cooperation Humboldt defines its mission as “helping to build a solidarity economy on California’s North Coast by empowering residents to meet their collective needs in harmony with nature, without exploiting anyone.” Cooperation Humboldt has also published the survey findings on its website at https://cooperationhumboldt.com/cooperative-cannabis-economy-group/.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
WTOV 9

Independent cannabis producers in Mexico offer alternative to drug cartel monopoly

MEXICO CITY — Independent cannabis producers are looking to the Mexican government for help. The LXV Legislature — the current session of Mexico’s Congress — is debating the legalization of cannabis consumption, sale and production. Independent consumers and producers are operating under their own rules. They have a silent agreement...
AGRICULTURE
Leader-Herald

Cannabis producer needs more electricity for Tryon expansion, official says

JOHNSTOWN — A local marijuana producer’s $55 million expansion project at the Tryon Technology Park has run into a power problem. An Aug. 31 letter from the Fulton County Industrial Development Agency’s Board Chairman Joseph Semione to National Grid senior representative Robert Muller indicates the board was “shocked” to learn the new electrical transmission line the county paid to have installed for the Tryon Technology Park in 2021 isn’t big enough to supply the electricity needed for Vireo Health’s new 325,000-square-foot facility, currently under construction.
JOHNSTOWN, NY
State
New Mexico State
WCAX

Report from Vermont Cannabis Control Board pushed back

MONTPELIER, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont’s Cannabis Control Board is closing in on a key report to the Legislature making fee structure recommendations. The regulatory board tasked with creating a taxed and regulated market was slated to present that report this Friday. But it’s now been pushed back a few weeks.
MONTPELIER, VT
Eureka Times-Standard

Budding Interests | As Cannabis Control consolidates, local small farmers struggle

In an effort to simplify cannabis oversight and licensing, California has created the Department of Cannabis Control. Previously, cannabis regulation was split among three primary agencies. The California Department of Food and Agriculture regulated cultivation, the Department of Public Health regulated manufacturing, and the Bureau of Cannabis Control regulated retail, distribution, and testing.
HUMBOLDT COUNTY, CA
thefreshtoast.com

New Report Says Medical Cannabis Consumers Spend More

Given the astronomical growth spurt of new adult-use markets, however, the latest findings suggest that medical cannabis will be lucky to maintain its 10-20 % of total market share. Cannabis data and analytics specialist Headset just released its latest report comparing U.S. medical and recreational cannabis market development, bearing results...
PHARMACEUTICALS
ironcountyreporter.com

IR amends cannabis ordinance, moves forward with licensing

IRON RIVER — It was standing-room only at the Iron River City Council’s public hearing and general meeting on Sept. 14 at City Hall. The council had announced at its Aug. 18 general meeting its intent to amend its ordinance related to cannabis facilities, publishing an amended ordinance in the Reporter on Sept. 8. Mayor Dennis Powell started the meeting by addressing, “Ordinance No. 2021…
IRON RIVER, MI
SFGate

Hochul nominates final Cannabis Control Board members

ALBANY — The five-person board that will oversee New York’s cannabis industry was finalized this week, nearly six months after the state legalized recreational use of the drug. Gov. Kathy Hochul filled the final two positions on the panel with Reuben R. McDaniel, III, who currently heads the Dormitory Authority...
ALBANY, CA
Daily Mail

FedEx is hit by supply chain crunch affecting the US and is now rerouting 600K packages a day because of labor shortages: Costco limits purchases of toilet paper, cleaning products and water

FedEx is rerouting more than 600,000 packages a day as it scrambles to cope with the labor shortage plaguing businesses throughout the US. Raj Subramaniam, chief operating officer at FedEx, announced this week that understaffing problems have caused 'widespread inefficiencies' at the shipping company. Subramaniam said that major shipping hubs,...
BUSINESS
WITF

The Cannabis Question

NOVA investigates the story of cannabis in the U.S. A huge social experiment is underway. Fifty-five million Americans say they currently use cannabis, and that number is expected to grow as voters push for legalization in more and more states. Though many believe cannabis is benign, and even beneficial, the...
PHARMACEUTICALS
thecentersquare.com

When will cannabis licenses be issued in New York State? It’s hazy.

(The Center Square) – With the stroke of a pen, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo in March officially legalized adult marijuana use. Six months later, however, growers, retailers and processors have not been able to apply for licenses, and a timeline for when it will begin is not yet known.
POLITICS
Benzinga

Cannabis Edibles are Leading to More Negative Outcomes in Cannabis Users

The legalization of recreational marijuana use has broadly increased the availability of cannabis and the number of cannabis users. In the latest information (2019) compiled by SAMHSA, an estimated 31.5m individuals over 12 in the US used cannabis in the last month. These rates are growing at approximately 10% per year, with the largest growth in use by adults over 26 (19% growth in 2018-2019). However, growth in the sales of edible cannabis products has outpaced even these trends: sales of edible expanded 60% from 2019 to 2020 for an estimated market of $1.23 billion.
PHARMACEUTICALS
bizjournals

Portillo’s files for initial public offering as it eyes more locations

Restaurant chain Portillo’s Inc., which in July tested the IPO waters with a confidential filing, has filed a more detailed plan with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Portillo’s in its filing said it planned to raise up to $100 million in a proposed initial public offering. However, analysts at...
FOOD & DRINKS
bizjournals

New Mexico's Outdoor Recreation Division celebrates successful pilot of paid internship program

New Mexico's Outdoor Recreation Division recently announced it successfully completed a pilot program that awarded three high school students with paid summer internships at various local businesses. The X3 Internship Program paired high school students with local organizations to gain meaningful work experience while also earning a monthly stipend. According...
POLITICS
krwg.org

New Mexico schools announce testing opportunities for COVID-19

SANTA FE – On Thursday, September 30, Premier Medical Group (PMG) will begin full-service COVID-19 testing for Albuquerque Public Schools (APS) at their Lincoln Complex. This event, to be held from 9 am to 1 pm, will be primarily for unvaccinated teachers and staff who are required to test weekly. APS estimates that there are approximately 4000 unvaccinated staff, most of whom will likely be tested through the PMG program.
LAS CRUCES, NM

