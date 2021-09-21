CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
DR Congo President asks for materialization of ‘all the promises made to Africa’

UN Photo/Cia Pak
UN News Centre
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe President of Democratic Republic of Congo, Félix-Antoine Tshisekedi Tshilombo, asked for United Nations Member States to “materialize all the promises made to Africa in compensation for the sacrifices agreed to protect humanity against global warming.”. “There are less than six weeks left before COP26 and nine years before 2030....

news.un.org

UN News Centre

Addressing the linkages between terrorism and organized crime in Africa: UNODC-UNICRI Virtual Side Event

On the margins of the 76th Session of the United Nations General Assembly, the United Nations Office of Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and the United Nations Interregional Crime and Justice Research Institute (UNICRI) host a side-event focused on addressing the linkages between terrorism and transnational organized crime in Africa, with high-level participation from the Permanent Missions of Mozambique and Niger, as well as the African Centre for the Study and Research on Terrorism (ACSRT) and the Eastern Africa Police Chief's Cooperation Organization (EAPCCO). Speakers will reflect on research and capacity-building work already carried out to address the nexus across the globe, as well as to examine the unique challenges and responses required of African Member States and regional organizations to address the linkages between terrorism and organized crime.
U.S. Department of State

Deputy Special Envoy for Climate Pershing’s Travel to South Africa, Namibia, the Democratic Republic of the Congo, the Republic of the Congo, and Senegal

Deputy Special Envoy for Climate Jonathan Pershing will travel to Johannesburg and Pretoria, South Africa; Windhoek, Namibia; Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo; Brazzaville, Republic of the Congo; and Dakar, Senegal from September 27 to October 8, 2021. In addition, Deputy Special Envoy Pershing will hold virtual meetings with senior Kenyan and African Union officials on Friday, October 1. Deputy Special Envoy Pershing will meet with national and African Union counterparts, civil society, private sector, and other representatives of donor countries and financial institutions on efforts to address the climate crisis and raise global climate ambition ahead of the 26th Conference of the Parties (COP26) to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), which will be held October 31 to November 12, 2021, in Glasgow, United Kingdom.
UN News Centre

France focuses on responsibility and solidarity in the face of global challenges

In his address to the UN General Assembly on Monday, French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian upheld multilateralism as the key to overcoming global challenges including conflict, the COVID-19 pandemic and climate change. “We have a collective responsibility in maintaining international peace and security. We have a shared responsibility in...
UN News Centre

Sudan striving for ‘common goal’ of peace, prosperity, freedom and justice

Sudan continues the path to democracy, two years after the revolution that “carried the aspirations of our people for freedom, peace and justice”, Prime Minister Abdalla Adam Hamdok told the UN General Assembly on Saturday. The revolution began in December 2018, leading to the April 2019 overthrow of former President...
UN News Centre

South Sudan ‘determined to never go back to war’

South Sudan is “ready to turn a new page” towards greater peace, development and prosperity, Vice-President Rebecca Nyandeng de Mabior said in her speech in the UN General Assembly on Friday. A decade after gaining independence from Sudan, the country remains “on a path of nation-building” and is working to...
UN News Centre

Niger: Climate change is another pandemic with devastating effects

Apart from disastrous economic consequences, the COVID-19 pandemic has also amplified the climate and security crisis in the Sahel, said Niger’s Minister of Foreign Affairs during the country’s turn to speak at the UN General Assembly. Hassoumi Massoudou highlighted that his country and region are suffering recurrent droughts and flooding,...
The Independent

Theoneste Bagosora, architect of Rwanda genocide, dies at 80

Theoneste Bagosora, a former Rwandan army colonel regarded as the architect of the 1994 genocide in which more than 800,000 ethnic Tutsi and Hutus who tried to protect them were killed, died in a hospital in Mali on Saturday. His son Achille Bagosora announced the death in a Facebook post: “Rest in Peace, Papa.”Bagosora was serving a 35-year sentence after being found guilty of crimes against humanity by the then-International Criminal Tribunal for Rwanda. Bagosora, 80, had been sentenced to life in 2008 but on appeal his sentence was reduced to 35 years in prison.Known as a hardliner within...
UN News Centre

Readout of the Secretary-General’s meeting with H.E. Mr. Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

The Secretary-General met today with H.E. Mr. Muhammadu Buhari, President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The Secretary-General expressed appreciation for the excellent cooperation between Nigeria and the United Nations and welcomed Nigeria’s constructive role and leadership in the region. The Secretary-General reaffirmed the commitment of the United Nations to...
AFP

Mali elections could be postponed, prime minister tells AFP

Presidential and legislative elections scheduled for early next year in Mali could be postponed by months, the prime minister told AFP on Sunday, stressing the need to ensure they are credible before going ahead. "The main thing for us is less to hold them on February 27 than to hold elections that will not be contested," Choguel Kokalla Maiga said in an interview in New York on the sidelines of the UN General Assembly. He suggested they could be postponed by "two weeks, two months, a few months," adding that a decision will be taken in October following a meeting of a national forum. "At the end we will issue a more detailed agenda," Maiga said.
UN News Centre

Haitian Prime Minister: As long as there is inequality, migration will continue

The Prime Minister of Haiti, Ariel Henry, said on Saturday that “human beings, fathers and mothers who have children, are always going to flee poverty and conflict.”. “Migration will continue as long as the planet has both wealthy areas, whilst most of the world’s population lives in poverty, even extreme poverty, without any prospects of a better life,” he said in a pre-recorded message.
UN News Centre

Prime Minister Modi spotlights India’s role as a ‘reliable, democratic global partner’

In his address to the high-level debate at the UN General Assembly on Saturday, Narendra Modi reaffirmed India's commitment to democracy, highlighted its great strides in developing and manufacturing COVID-19 vaccines, and warned against “countries with regressive thinking.”. In a pre-recorded address, Prime Minister Modi highlighted that India is a...
UN News Centre

South Sudan plagued by violence and corruption, Human Rights Council hears

South Sudan continues to be “plagued” by violence and corruption, the Human Rights Council heard on Thursday, jeopardizing the young nation’s efforts to establish lasting peace and put it on the road towards sustainable development. Delivering an update to the forum in Geneva, Deputy UN High Commissioner for Human Rights,...
BBC

Club World Cup: South Africa 'encouraged' by talks with Fifa president

The South African Football Association (Safa) says it has held 'encouraging' talks with Fifa over a bid to host December's Club World Cup. South Africa has expressed a keen interest in staging the tournament after Japan withdrew as hosts earlier this month citing concerns over coronavirus. Safa president Danny Jordaan...
Reuters

Mali says it can seek military help from anyone, despite French concern

DAKAR, Sept 18 (Reuters) - Mali has the right to seek military support from whoever it wants, the prime minister said, after France and other foreign powers expressed alarm at a report that Bamako was approaching Russian mercenaries for assistance. Prime Minister Choguel Maiga did not confirm whether the government...
dallassun.com

Taliban executes child in Takhar province of Afghanistan

Kabul [Afghanistan] September 27 (ANI): The Taliban brutally executed a child in Takhar province of Afghanistan after his father is suspected to be a part of the Afghan Resistance Forces. The brutality has been reported by Panjshir Observer which is an independent media covering Panjshir and Afghanistan situation. "Child executed...
The Independent

5 intel officers killed in shootout with militants in Sudan

Five intelligence officers were killed in a shootout Tuesday with suspected Islamic State group militants in Sudan's capital Khartoum authorities said.The General Intelligence Agency said in a statement the suspected militants opened fire on forces who raided their hideout in the Gabra neighborhood in southern Khartoum. It said five were killed and an officer was also wounded in the raid.The GIA said forces arrested 11 suspected militants and were chasing four others who managed to flee during the shootout. The statement said the suspects were foreigners but did not reveal their nationalities or further details.Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok...
The Independent

China hopes Biden turns statement on no Cold War into action

China’s U.N. ambassador expressed hope Tuesday that President Joe Biden will translate his statement that the United States has no intention of starting a “new Cold War” with China into actions, saying he should avoid “a confrontational approach” and “provocative attacks against China."“We sincerely hope the U.S. will walk the walk by truly abandoning the Cold War mentality,” Zhang Jun said in a virtual press conference following the annual meeting of world leaders at the U.N. General Assembly, which ended Monday."I believe that if both sides walked towards each other, they will be able to see a healthy and...
