CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Soccer

Frankie McAvoy admits Preston struggled after Connor Wickham’s debut injury

By Video
newschain
newschain
 7 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44Gcd3_0c3mFuFM00
Connor Wickham was injured on his Preston debut (Nick Potts/PA) (PA Archive)

Frankie McAvoy admitted Preston were rattled by debutant Connor Wickham’s early injury but recovered to beat Cheltenham 4-1 in the Carabao Cup.

The Deepdale faithful only saw the striker, a new signing from Crystal Palace, for seven minutes before he limped off the pitch and that threatened to disrupt his side’s early tempo.

But the Championship team’s class soon told as they blew away their League Two opponents in the first-ever meeting between the two clubs.

“I was a little bit concerned about Connor’s injury early on,” said McEvoy.

“We worked on everything yesterday and then you lose one of your players straight away.

“But Sean Maguire has been great for us anyway and he has come on so it didn’t disrupt us too much.

“I thought in the first half we were excellent, some of what we were playing was really really good.

“At 2-0, I thought we thoroughly deserved it but I said at half-time, it’s always a precarious scoreline because the next goal in the game decides how it goes.

“I just knew if we got the third goal it would be an easier night for us. But credit to Cheltenham they came and pressed us really really hard in the second half.

“Any game that you go and play in you need to go and try and win it and that’s what we’ve tried to do.”

North End’s Andrew Hughes nodded home the opener on 25 minutes and they added a second 10 minutes later when Joe Rafferty poked home from close range.

Against the run of play, the Robins gave themselves hope and Kyle Vassell had been on the pitch only three minutes when he smashed a volley into the roof of the net from the angle.

But the hosts responded when Maguire, who replaced Wickham, fired into the bottom corner on the turn to send his side into the fourth round.

Emil Riis underlined the gulf in class between the two sides with a late strike but Cheltenham manager Michael Duff saw beyond the scoreline.

“I am not bothered about the final score,” said Duff.

“I was disappointed with the first half, but really pleased with the second half. The fact we’ve gone out of the tie doesn’t really bother me.

“It wasn’t a 4-1 game, but 2-0 down at half-time and we never really laid a glove on them. We didn’t compete, didn’t get on the ball, or do any part of the game well.

“We tweaked it and I had a bit of a pop at them, but that’s a young team. We started with six under-21s and finished with seven, so they’ve taken on that information and had a go.

“They scored two at the end, which was a bit harsh on the scoreline, but we won’t be fazed or disappointed by getting beat four. We were competitive with what we wanted to be.”

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

Man United ship six at home to Chelsea in WSL; Sam Kerr nets two

Manchester United were hammered 6-1 by Chelsea on Sunday in the Women's Super League, continuing their winless record against the London side. Alessia Russo's second half strike wasn't enough to pull United past Chelsea with a brace from Sam Kerr as well as goals from Pernille Harder, Fran Kirby, Drew Spence and Jessie Fleming securing the win.
MLS
fourfourtwo.com

Frankie McAvoy hopes crucial goal gives Emil Riis belief

Preston boss Frankie McAvoy told Emil Riis to keep believing in himself after his stoppage-time equaliser secured a 2-2 draw at Sheffield United. The late leveller was the Danish striker’s sixth goal of the season in all competitions, having only netted three times in 39 outings last term for the Lilywhites.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

CHAMPIONSHIP ROUND-UP: Huddersfield leapfrog QPR to sit fourth, while Blackpool slip into bottom three after Reading's 3-1 win and Preston grab a point through an injury-time equaliser

Huddersfield leapfrogged QPR to sit fourth in the table after an excellent 3-0 win at Blackpool. Two goals in six minutes soon after half time set up Huddersfield's win to make it four victories already this term. The first was a 25-yard piledriver from Josh Koroma and the second a...
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Connor Wickham
Person
Sean Maguire
Person
Joe Rafferty
Person
Kyle Vassell
The Independent

Tottenham delay the inevitable ahead of derby battle with Arsenal for pride and hope

There is a mammoth - potentially league-shaping - fixture this weekend, and it is not the one happening in North London.A day after Chelsea host Manchester City in a match that may shed greater detail on the health of their title ambitions, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur will enter combat for pride, hope and emotional investment into their current direction.In a way, the derby is of greater significance even though it has no ramifications for the league’s powerhouses. Belief is an undervalued commodity in football, with both Mikel Arteta and Nuno Espirito Santo requiring it in spades.Their clubs are in contrasting...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Bukayo Saka feels Arsenal can ‘achieve anything’ as he sets sights on silverware

Bukayo Saka insists Arsenal’s north London derby victory over Tottenham proves they have what it takes to win silverware this season.In Saka and Emile Smith Rowe, the Gunners had two academy graduates who both scored and assisted in the 3-1 win – Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang also on target before Son Heung-min struck a consolation for the visitors.Arsenal had been bottom of the table ahead of September’s international break, while Spurs were sitting pretty at the top of the Premier League Sunday’s win, however, highlighted the change in fortune for the near-neighbours as Arsenal moved above their rivals.Happy Sunday Gunners ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9yRZs0gkSV—...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Mikel Arteta admits that struggling star is ‘trying hard’

Manager Mikel Arteta has admitted that Bukayo Saka is struggling currently, but insists that he is ‘trying hard’ for Arsenal. The Gunners scraped another win yesterday to bring us away from the relegation zone, but the performance was far from exceptional, although our opposition certainly were not making things easy for us either.
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Championship#North End
chatsports.com

Arsene Wenger admits he feels 'very responsible' for former Arsenal stars Jack Wilshere and Aaron Ramsey's injury woes - as both now struggle to get game time

Former Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger has admitted that he feels 'very responsible' for the injuries that Jack Wilshere and Aaron Ramsey suffered when they were young prospects. Wenger, who is now FIFA's chief of global development, believes that VAR has been hugely important for the game in terms of reducing...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Yardbarker

Arteta admits he is worried about Xhaka’s injury

Granit Xhaka was a surprise inclusion in Mikel Arteta’s starting XI yesterday and many Arsenal fans questioned why the Boss would change a team that had won three gamres in a row, but he fully justified his place as he completely dominated the midfield. In particular he made the Spurs...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Soccer
Soccer
Crystal Palace F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
The Independent

ACL injuries were ‘life-changing’, Brighton’s Danielle Carter admits

Brighton forward Danielle Carter has opened up about the impact her two ACL injuries had on her and described them as ‘life-changing’.She ruptured her ACL first at the end of the 17/18 season and did so again just after her return in 2019, both while playing for Women’s Super League club Arsenal.“It was life-changing,” Carter told The Guardian. “Life-changing in the sense it almost halted my career progression but also life-changing in the sense it made me dig deep within to develop mental strength.“The second one, that’s a completely different life-changing experience. I had to dig even deeper, deeper than...
SPORTS
The Independent

Raul Jimenez vows to kick on after first Wolves goal since his head injury

Wolves striker Raul Jimenez is targeting a return to his prolific best after completing his comeback from a horror head injury with a first Premier League goal for 11 months.Mexico international Jimenez earned Wanderers’ second top-flight success of the campaign with a superb solo effort in Sunday’s 1-0 victory at Southampton.The 30-year-old only returned to action at the start of the campaign following a career-threatening fractured skull suffered at Arsenal last November.“Of course I have been looking for this goal since the start of the Premier League and now I feel really good – it feels fantastic to be back...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Manchester United ‘switch sights’ from Declan Rice to Kalvin Phillips as Liverpool ‘eye Franck Kessie’

What the papers sayManchester United have set their sights on Leeds’ Kalvin Phillips after dropping plans to sign fellow England midfielder Declan Rice from West Ham, the Daily Star reports. The Red Devils had hotly pursued Rice but have ultimately been put off by the Hammers’ £90million valuation of the 22-year-old. They have now switched focus to 25-year-old Phillips after his rise to become an integral part of the England side.West Ham are still looking to sell Rice while he is at his peak value, according to Football Insider. The club had been hoping to attract bids in excess of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Scott McTominay returns to Scotland squad for World Cup qualifiers

Scott McTominay has returned to Scotland’s squad for their crucial World Cup qualifiers with Israel and the Faroe Islands.The Manchester United midfielder needed groin surgery last month which forced him to miss the wins against Moldova and Austria.He returned for United’s 2-1 win at West Ham and also started Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Aston Villa.Your Scotland squad for our @FIFAWorldCup qualifiers against Israel and the Faroe Islands next month. pic.twitter.com/rWn3tiNTtJ— Scotland National Team (@ScotlandNT) September 28, 2021Southampton’s Stuart Armstrong is also in the squad having pulled out through injury ahead of September’s 2-0 loss to Denmark.Rangers goalkeeper Jon McLaughlin replaces...
SOCCER
The Independent

Harry Maguire could be out injured for a few weeks, says Ole Gunnar Solskjaer

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says captain Harry Maguire is facing a “few weeks” on the sidelines with a calf injury.The 28-year-old centre-back limped off in the second half of Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat to Aston Villa in the Premier League.Maguire was conspicuous by his absence from training on Tuesday morning, as was left-back Luke Shaw after coming off with an issue of his own at the weekend.Solskjaer says the latter could yet feature against Villarreal in the Champions League on Wednesday, but United skipper Maguire faces a spell out of action.Speedy recovery, @HarryMaguire93 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/Bzr8kKtmUD— Manchester United (@ManUtd)...
PREMIER LEAGUE
newschain

newschain

38K+
Followers
93K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

A better View of the News. Watch the latest breaking news, sport, celebrity and entertainment online. PPA Award finalist for the Diversity of Year Initiative 2020.

 https://www.newschainonline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy