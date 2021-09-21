CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Libya Lawmakers Pass No Confidence Vote for Transition Government

 7 days ago

BENGHAZI, LIBYA — Libyan lawmakers Tuesday passed a vote of no confidence in the country's transitional government, throwing long-awaited elections scheduled later this year into further uncertainty. Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah said after the vote, however, that his government would push forward with plans for elections in late December.

