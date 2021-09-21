The Best Furniture on Amazon for Every Room in Your Home

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. The mid-century modern design's lasting popularity can be attributed to its fresh, minimal, and organic-inspired styles. From its early start in the 1930s to gaining popularity in the '50s and '60s, mid-century modern design offers a timeless aesthetic for homeowners. The style is defined by its use of clean lines, natural forms, functional furniture, and a mix of materials like wood, metals, and glass. The highly versatile home style balances simple and geometric designs with neutral, bold, and pastel colors. Mid-century modern furniture and decor is also easy to mix with other styles, which isn't always the case with farmhouse, bohemian, or coastal designs.
