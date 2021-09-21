Free Clinic for Community Members and Bethel Students at Bethel Track and Field Center on Friday

Free Clinic for Community Members and BHS/BMS Students ages 12 and Up on Friday. On Friday, September 24, 2021, we will be hosting a COVID 19 vaccine clinic at Bethel Track and Field Center from 12 PM to 2 PM. The second dose will be administered on October 15, 2021, from 12 to 2 PM at the same location. This clinic has been coordinated through the Office of the Governor and the Connecticut Department of Public Health through a partnership with Griffin Hospital. This clinic will be open to: