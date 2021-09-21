CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
How to Create a Sticky Footer Reveal with Divi

By Jason Champagne
Cover picture for the articleAdding a sticky footer reveal to your website can bring that extra little touch you were looking to give to the footer of your website. The footer reveal effect opens and closes the visibility of the footer as you scroll to and from the bottom of the page (unveiling the footer like a shutter on a window). Usually, this effect requires custom CSS that is limiting and hard to work with. But with Divi’s theme builder options, you can easily add a footer reveal effect to any custom footer design built with Divi’s built-in options.

