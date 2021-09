Tech firms may be embracing remote work in a big way since the pandemic, but they’re still buying up office buildings too. Google is still placing big bets in the office sector. The company just announced it's purchasing an office building in New York City for $2.1 billion, the priciest sale of a single U.S. office building since the start of the pandemic and one of the most expensive in U.S. history, according to Real Capital Analytics.

BUSINESS ・ 7 DAYS AGO