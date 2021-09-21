CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
TV Series

‘Deadliest Catch’ Season Finale: The Summer Bay Goes Under in a Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

By Meaghan Darwish
tvinsider.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThings are getting rocky in the Season 17 finale of Discovery’s long-running fan-favorite Deadliest Catch. In an exclusive sneak peek at the episode, Captain “Wild” Bill Wichrowski is navigating choppy waters and facing one memorable wave. Bad weather has hit the harbor and his vessel, Summer Bay, is directly in its path as sky-high waves engulf the boat.

www.tvinsider.com

Comments / 15

Related
TVShowsAce

Growing Up Chrisley Special Season Finale

Unfortunately, the Season Finale for Growing Up Chrisley is coming up. Savannah Chrisley takes to her Instagram to share a teaser trailer about what to expect. Keep reading to find out more. Season 3 Finale for Growing Up Chrisley. The Season Finale for Growing Up Chrisley is this Thursday (September...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘Deadliest Catch’ Gives First Look at Intense 2-Hour Finale Featuring Fireworks, Bone-Chilling Conditions, and a Boat Capsizing

Out in the frozen waters of the Bering Sea, life is hard. This Tuesday the season finale of Deadliest Catch airs and it looks like a hard, rough time for the crews. Crab fishing is no joke. As the season has progressed, the boats are getting further north. That means more ice and more intense conditions. However, it is all worth it if they can get to the pots in the depths below.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summer Bay#Weather#Camera#Harbor
TVLine

Fantasy Island Season 1 Goes Out With a Hell (or Heaven) of a Bang in Finale

Fox’s summer-long stay on Fantasy Island is coming to an end, and its final guest isn’t ready to say goodbye just yet. Leslie Jordan (Call Me Kat) guest stars in Sunday’s season finale (8/7c) as Jasper, a con artist consumed by the uncertainty of whether he’ll go to heaven or hell when he dies. And as you’ll see in TVLine’s exclusive sneak peek of the episode, he’s got his work cut out for him. Of course, Jasper isn’t the only one whose future remains uncertain, as Fox has yet to officially renew Fantasy Island for a second season. “We’re really high on it and it’s been exciting for us to cross pollinate some of the stars that we have in other series and do other exciting turns on Fantasy Island,” Fox Entertainment President Michael Thorn told TVLine’s sister site Deadline earlier this month. “We definitely see a potential second season, and it’s something that we’re talking about now. We’re very pleased with the show, and Liz [Craft] and Sarah [Fain] did a very good job.” Hit PLAY on the video above for a taste of what’s to come in the Fantasy Island finale, then drop a comment with your hopes for the show’s future below.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

The Resident season 5 episode 2 sneak peek: Is Devon okay?

Season 5 episode 2 is poised to arrive on Fox this Tuesday and ultimately, Nic isn’t the only character in some danger. In the sneak peek below via TV Insider, you can get somewhat of a sense of what is coming up as an incident in the elevator is going to leave Devon in some sort of danger. He’s luckily discovered but, at the same time, we have all sorts of questions about what caused this and how he’ll be able to recover. (We do think that Devon will find a way to get better — this isn’t going to be one of those situations where we’ll have a death by elevator, right?)
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
TV Shows
news-shield.com

TNT Sets ‘Claws’ Return Date: Get a Sneak Peek at the Final Season (VIDEO)

During the 2021 TCA Summer Press Tour, TNT announced the highly anticipated return of the hit dramedy Claws: Its fourth and final season will premiere on December 26. And the first trailer offering a peek into what’s coming up promises a dramatic and manicure-filled final battle for Niecy Nash-Betts’ Desna Simms and the rest of her nail salon crew.
TV SERIES
IGN

Stranger Things Season 4: Sneak Peek Inside the Creel House

While it wasn't the hotly anticipated and long-teased new Season 4 trailer, Netflix nevertheless released a new look at the next season of Stranger Things at their Tudum fan event Saturday,. The video offers a sneak peek at a new key location in the fourth season: the Creel House, the...
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Celebrity Family Feud’ Finale Sneak Peek: Will Bijou Phillips Guess the Last Answer? (VIDEO)

Being the one responsible for giving the last answer on any version of Family Feud is not exactly the position anyone wants to be in. And in the Season 7 finale of Celebrity Family Feud, that responsibility, at one point, will fall on Bijou Phillips as she and the rest of Team Wilson Phillips compete against Team Pentatonix, as seen in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek.
TV SHOWS
tvinsider.com

‘Animal Kingdom’ Sneak Peek: Janine Has a Plan — Who’s Not on Board? (VIDEO)

What’s next on Animal Kingdom in the flashbacks after Janine (Leila George) killed Max — in front of her kids — and turned to Jake (Jon Beavers) and Manny (Rigo Sanchez) to take care of the body? Planning for the future, apparently, as seen in TV Insider’s exclusive sneak peek of the September 26 episode, “Loose Ends.”
TV SERIES
Entertainment Weekly

Watch Joelle perform Des'Ree's 'You Gotta Be' in Dear White People season 4 sneak peek

It's definitely fair to say Joelle nailed this audition. EW is debuting an exclusive clip from Dear White People's musical fourth and final season, which features Joelle (Ashley Blaine Featherson) performing Des'Ree's "You Gotta Be" in her audition for Winchester University's varsity show. This is just one of several numbers you can expect in the Netflix satire's new season, which transforms into a '90s jukebox musical as most of the characters head toward graduation.
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy