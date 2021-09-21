Finch Trailer Brings Tom Hanks, His Dog, & a Robot to the Apocalypse
Tom Hanks is really good at making movies where he talks basically to himself, and if its new trailer is any indication, Finch is giving him another chance at it… kind of. The Apple TV+ film from Game of Thrones director Miguel Sapochnik has the actor on a desperate road trip for survival in a post-apocalyptic world with only a dog and robot as companions. It looks really heartwarming and uplifting as one might expect from Hanks hanging out with a dog and a friendly robot.www.escapistmagazine.com
Comments / 0