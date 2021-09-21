Halloween Kills Final Trailer Reveals Old Favorites

The 2018 Halloween brought back Jamie Lee Curtis from the original 1978 film as Laurie Strode, and while that film largely ignored the events of all sequels, it did find ways to connect to various corners of the sprawling mythology. In 1988's Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers, fans met Danielle Harris' Jamie Lloyd, who was the daughter of Strode, with Harris going on to appear in a sequel and in both of Rob Zombie's Halloween films and previously expressed her disappointment at not getting to be involved in these new films. Producer of the David Gordon Green-directed trilogy Ryan Freimann recently detailed that, while finding the balance of a fresh story and fan-favorite cameos is difficult, he'd love there to be an opportunity for Harris to appear. Halloween Kills is hitting theaters and Peacock on October 15th.

