Halloween Kills Final Trailer Reveals Old Favorites

By Carolyn Jenkins
thenerdstash.com
 10 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe final trailer for Halloween Kills dropped today and it promises more kills than ever. Taking up exactly where the previous film left off, Laurie Strode and her family must face the consequences of another night filled with torment and Michael Myers. The new continuation of John Carpenter’s famous horror...

thenerdstash.com

wegotthiscovered.com

An Underrated Stephen King Movie Is Blowing Up On Netflix

It feels as though barely a week goes by without a new Stephen King adaptation being announced for film or television, which probably isn’t too far from the truth. As of right now, there are currently eighteen feature films and seven episodic projects in development, eight if you include J.J. Abrams’ Shining prequel series Overlook that wasn’t picked up by HBO Max.
Rolling Stone

John Carpenter Crafts an Unsettling Requiem for Michael Myers on New ‘Halloween Kills’ Song

John Carpenter and his collaborators, Cody Carpenter and Daniel Davies, have released a new song, “Michael’s Legend,” the final offering from their forthcoming score for Halloween Kills.  “Michael’s Legend” is — unsurprisingly — an eerie, unsettling tune, led by a piano melody that at times seems to recall Carpenter’s classic Halloween theme, but carries it’s own distinct gravity. There’s even a creepy false ending at the end, before the keys return for one last ominous toll.  Prior to “Michael’s Theme,” Carpenter teased the Halloween Kills soundtrack with “Rampage” and “Unkillable.” The Halloween Kills soundtrack is set to arrive October 15th via Sacred...
theplaylist.net

‘Halloween Kills’ Trailer: Michael Myers Slashes His Way To Peacock Next Month

You can’t kill the boogeyman, and you can’t kill the “Halloween” franchise either. After a couple of story retcons in the original slasher series and Rob Zombie‘s take on the Michael Myers mythos, The Shape rose again in 2018 with David Gordon Green‘s “Halloween.” A redundant title to a tired narrative, to be sure, but there are plenty out there (including this writer) who still love to see Laurie Strode duke it out with Haddonfield’s least favorite son.
E! News

From Halloween Kills to Harry Potter, Peacocktober Has All Your Spooky Favorites

Whether you're seeking a spooktacular good time or a magical family moment, Peacock has you covered this fall. Once again, this October, the NBCUniversal streaming service is providing the best films, shows and specials in honor of spooky season. For starters, you can enroll in Hogwarts by binging the entire Harry Potter franchise when it returns to the streamer on Oct. 15. You should definitely mark this date on your calendar, as it's the same day that Halloween Kills slashes it way into Peacock and theaters.
flickeringmyth.com

Halloween Kills trailer pits Haddonfield against Michael Myers

Before the film slashes its way into cinemas and on Peacock next month, Universal Pictures has released the final trailer for David Gordon Green’s horror sequel Halloween Kills, which sees the residents of Haddonfield readying their pitchforks as they look to end Michael Myers’ reign of the terror. Watch it here…
Collider

'Arcane' Trailer Reveals the Explosive Origin Story of Fan-Favorite 'League of Legends' Champions

We finally have a full trailer for Arcane, the animated series based on the League of Legends universe. What’s even better is that the new trailer comes attached to a release date. As part of its TUDUM event, Netflix released the new trailer today, detailing what fans can expect from the upcoming limited series which will be released starting in early November.
thenerdstash.com

‘Licorice Pizza’ Trailer Revealed

Licorice Pizza saw the release of its trailer and poster today. It is written and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson (There Will Be Blood, Punch Drunk Love). It appears to be the coming of age story of a child actor in high school. As life does, it throws him in the path of a fierce girl, and his life is turned completely sideways. The movie captures the emotion and confusion of being a teenage with the backdrop of California in the 1970s. IMDB has a lackluster, but accurate, summary.
Variety

‘Pennywise: The Story of It’ Documentary Explores Making of Tim Curry’s Monster Clown

Before there was the popular two-part horror film franchise “It,” a 1990 mini-series featuring Tim Curry as the child-eating clown Pennywise scared the bejesus out of a generation of television watchers. “Pennywise: The Story of It,” offers up a behind-the-scenes look at the making of that earlier adaptation of Stephen King’s novel, which has achieve cult classic status over subsequent decades. The documentary will receive its world premiere on Oct. 15 at The Sitges International Fantastic Film Festival of Catalonia. The film, which is co-directed by John Campopiano (“Unearthed & Untold: The Path to Pet Sematary”; “Snapper: The Man-Eating Turtle Movie That...
thenerdstash.com

New The Last Duel Trailer Has Been Released

The trailer for Ridley Scott’s upcoming film The Last Duel was released today. The The Last Duel trailer takes a point of pride that the film is based on a true story. The film is based on a book of the same name that was written by Eric Jager. The Last Duel seems to promise brutal fights and a stacked cast including Matt Damon, Ben Affleck, and Jodie Comer. Not only do the famous actors appear in the film but also share writing credits. This is the first time they have joined to write a film since Good Will Hunting.
thenerdstash.com

Disney Releases Releases New Encanto Trailer

Today, Disney released the full Encanto trailer. The trailer promises Disney’s signature energetic tone and colorful visuals with catchy music written by Lin-Manuel Miranda. Encanto will be Miranda’s second collaboration with Disney, as he previously made songs for Moana. However, the film will mark a slight shift in tone, as this will be Disney’s first foray into magical realism.
Halloween Kills Producer Would "Love" to Bring Back This Fan-Favorite Character

The 2018 Halloween brought back Jamie Lee Curtis from the original 1978 film as Laurie Strode, and while that film largely ignored the events of all sequels, it did find ways to connect to various corners of the sprawling mythology. In 1988's Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Myers, fans met Danielle Harris' Jamie Lloyd, who was the daughter of Strode, with Harris going on to appear in a sequel and in both of Rob Zombie's Halloween films and previously expressed her disappointment at not getting to be involved in these new films. Producer of the David Gordon Green-directed trilogy Ryan Freimann recently detailed that, while finding the balance of a fresh story and fan-favorite cameos is difficult, he'd love there to be an opportunity for Harris to appear. Halloween Kills is hitting theaters and Peacock on October 15th.
thenerdstash.com

‘The Electrical Life of Louis Wain’ Trailer is Released

The Electrical Life of Louis Wain is an upcoming Prime Video film starring Benedict Cumberbatch. It will release in theaters on October 22, 2021, and Prime Video on November 5, 2021. It is based on the real-life exploits of painter and artist Louis Wain. It’s funny because they’re cats doing...
Deadline

Tyler Perry & Jason Blum Team For The First Time On Feature ‘Help’ – BlumFest

At the second annual BlumFest today, producers Tyler Perry and Jason Blum announced their first feature production together, the thriller entitled Help. Alan McElroy (Star Trek: Discovery, Wrong Turn) is set to write and direct Help. Cameras will roll in Atlanta next year at the Tyler Perry Studios. Tyler Perry and Jason Blum are producers on the film, along with Tim Palen under Perry and Palen’s Peachtree and Vine label. Blumhouse has the Universal/Miramax sequel Halloween Kills hitting theaters and streaming service Peacock on Oct. 15. That movie which has Jamie Lee Curtis reprising her role as Laurie Strode and returns David Gordon Green behind the camera is projected to make at least $50M. The first movie opened to $76.2M in 2018, currently the third best debut at the domestic B.O. in October and finaled at $159.3M stateside and $255.6M WW. More news will be breaking today out of BlumFest.  
