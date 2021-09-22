Three quick takeaways from Kentucky’s 2022 football schedule

The Southeastern Conference revealed its weekly conference matchups for the 2022 schedule Tuesday night during a broadcast on SEC Network. If you were a Kentucky fan aware of the cross-divisional rotation announced way back in 2014, and there was no real intrigue beyond when the games would be played. If you were not aware, though, then Tuesday’s night announcement that UK will travel to Ole Miss on Oct. 1 probably surprised you a little, since the Cats hosted the Rebels just last season. That game was added to the schedule because of the league’s move to a 10-game SEC slate; the road trip to Auburn that opened the 2020 season was UK’s regularly-scheduled game as part of the cross-divisional rotation (this year’s is their home game against LSU on Oct. 9).