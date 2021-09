The Buffalo Sabres hit the ice for the first day of their 2021 training camp on Thursday, and along with participating in team drills on the ice, Sabres general manager (GM) Kevyn Adams and head coach Don Granato, in addition to some veteran players like Kyle Okposo, answered questions from the media for the first time in several months since the 2020-21 regular season ended in April. The biggest news of the day, though, dominated the NHL news sphere, and it came in the form of an update on the Jack Eichel situation.

