CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Mower County, MN

Potential Chemical Release Prompts Evacuation in Rural Mower County

By Andy Brownell
AM 1390 KRFO
AM 1390 KRFO
 7 days ago
Cover picture for the article

An evacuation order was issued late this afternoon for a rural area long the Minnesota-Iowa border in Mower County. The Sheriff's Office says deputies went door-to-door within a one-mile radius of a farm located at 70587 110th Street in rural Adams to evacuate residents because of a potential chemical release from a fire in a hog confinement barn. The affected area included portions of Mitchell County in Iowa.

krforadio.com

Comments / 0

Related
AM 1390 KRFO

Rice County Commissioners Appoint Interim Sheriff

Jesse Thomas, Chief Deputy with the Rice County Sheriff's Office was appointed to fill the remainder of retiring Sheriff Troy Dunn's term. The vote was unanimous by the County Board of Commissioners at their meeting this morning in Faribault. Sheriff Dunn wrote a letter suggesting Thomas be appointed and contacted...
RICE COUNTY, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

A Former Faribault Man Has Been Missing Since Sept 17 In Northern MN

A former Faribault man, Dustin Sundin, has been missing since September 17th, when he walked away from an address in Angora Minnesota. Sundin, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff's Office "suffers from substance abuse issues and Ataxia, which is a central nervous system disorder and causes him to walk with a cane" he is considered by law enforcement to be a missing 'vulnerable' adult.
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Lakeville, MN
Mower County, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Government
City
Rose Creek, MN
County
Mower County, MN
Mower County, MN
Government
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
AM 1390 KRFO

One Person Killed, Four Hurt In Andover Crash

Andover, MN (KROC AM News) - One person was killed and four others were injured in a traffic wreck in Andover Saturday. The Anoka County Sheriff’s Office says a pickup truck collided with an oncoming passenger vehicle around 10:00 am. The driver of the passenger vehicle died at the scene....
ANDOVER, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rural Area#Confinement#The Sheriff S Office
AM 1390 KRFO

Quick-Thinking MN Deputy Credited for His Taste in Classical Music

A quick-thinking deputy in Chisago County was credited Monday for his taste in classical music. Monday, September 20 the Chisago County Sheriff's Department posted a video to Facebook of one of their deputies -- Deputy Finnegan -- responding to a car fire at a home in Center City. The body cam video footage shows the deputy approaching a classic car on fire just outside the garage of a home on the 15000 block of Per Road. Deputy Finnegan attempts to extinguish the blaze with a fire extinguisher while asking a man nearby if he has a tow strap. The man says he does, and the video cuts seconds ahead as Deputy Finnegan attaches the strap first to the car on fire and then to his squad vehicle. As he gets into his squad car to pull the car away from the house, a classical radio station (that sounds an awful lot like Classical MPR out of the Twin Cities) can be heard playing.
CHISAGO COUNTY, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Grand Meadow Woman Seriously Hurt In Friday Crash

Eagle Lake, MN (KROC AM News) - A Grand Meadow woman was seriously injured in a traffic crash near Mankato Friday. The crash happened on Highway 14 around 5:45 pm. The State Patrol says 23-year-old Nakiya Smith was driving north on Blue Earth County Rd 86 when her car collided with a van that was eastbound on Highway 14.
EAGLE LAKE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News Break
Politics
AM 1390 KRFO

Saint Paul Police: “We Have A Problem With Young People Making Bad Decisions”

Yesterday the Saint Paul Police Department posted about a traffic stop that could have had another ending after police pulled a car over which had a 17-year-old with multiple guns in his possession. The teen even went so far as to pull a gun out on an officer. The post describes the battle over control of the weapon and then the arrest that followed the traffic stop. Saint Paul Police put it rather bluntly, "We have a problem with young people making bad decisions."
SAINT PAUL, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

AM 1390 KRFO

Faribault, MN
6K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

KRFO 1390 brings you your local news, sports and weather, as well as the classic hits you love. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://krforadio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy