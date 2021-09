Like most of his political endeavors, Donald Trump’s efforts to undermine trust in the American electoral system have been a bit scattershot. For example, it would not seem particularly fruitful for him to demand a “full forensic audit” of the 2020 election results in Texas—not only because there has been no evidence to support claims of fraud in any state, but because Trump won this particular one by more than 600,000 votes. But that’s exactly what he did in a letter to Texas Governor Greg Abbott last week, reportedly confusing state officials as much as anyone else. In doing so, the former president seemed to contest his own win in Collin County, one of the four counties in which he demanded an audit. (The three others—Tarrant, Harris, and Dallas—went to Joe Biden.)

PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION ・ 1 DAY AGO