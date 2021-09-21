Oklahoma football: Former Sooners star all over the field in NFL Week 2

CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cover picture for the articleThe influence of Oklahoma football is widespread throughout the NFL, and offensive players shined yet again in Week 2. But before the offensive players get their due, former Sooner linebacker Kenneth Murray proved he is a major part of the Los Angeles Charger defensive unit. K9, as he was known at OU (the combination of his first initial and jersey number), had seven tackles on Sunday, including five solo, along with one tackle for loss in a game in which he sat out for a short period due to an injury.

